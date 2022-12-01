It's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle like you've never seen them before. In the newly released first trailer for the upcoming Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the couple shares never-before-seen personal photos, documenting their love story.

There are PDA-happy shots of the pair kissing in the kitchen, dancing at their 2018 royal wedding reception and snuggling up for a selfie. There are also several photos of Harry playing the guitar for Meghan and enjoying some outdoor time with their dogs.

One particularly rare shot features Meghan in a sheer beach coverup while cradling her baby bump.

But in addition to all the sweet moments, there are also scenes of heartbreak captured as Meghan is seen in tears with her head in her hands on the phone, and wiping away tears while watching her husband from the window of a car.

The six-episode docuseries, headed up by Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus, is reportedly being released on Dec. 8, though the trailer simply states that it's "coming soon."

"Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution," the description reads. "With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other."

