Keeping Up With the Sussexes! A trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, has been released. The docuseries will be six episodes and will show their side "of their high-profile love story."

"Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution," the description of the docuseries reads. "With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other."

The emotional trailer documents the couple's private moments of their love story, and features never-before-seen photos.

"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," Harry says in the trailer. "I did everything I could to protect my family."

"When the stakes are this high, does it make more sense to hear our story from us?" Meghan ponders in her own interview.

Meghan is also seen wiping away tears as Harry tilts his head back in frustration.

This is the first look at the highly anticipated docuseries. New reports have said the project will released on Dec. 8 on Netflix, though the trailer simply states that the series is "coming soon."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multimillion-dollar production deal with Netflix in September 2020.

Here's a look at everything ET knows about Harry & Meghan so far:

Storyline Details

The six-episode docuseries will follow the couple's love story from their point of view.

When asked about the unnamed project during an August interview with The Cut, Meghan replied, "The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story."

She went on to quote the end of a speech she gave at her 2018 wedding to Harry, saying she took comfort in the "resounding knowing that, above all, love wins," adding, "I hope that is the sentiment that people feel when they see any of the content or the projects that we are working on."

Page Six also reported that the project was originally titled Chapters.

Release Date

Page Sixis reporting that the docuseries will be released on Dec. 8, despite reports that the Sussexes had wanted to push back the release date to 2023 in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death in September and the backlash surrounding the season 5 release of Netflix's royal drama, The Crown. The trailer simply states that the docuseries is "coming soon."

Director

The original director rumored to be tied to the project was Garrett Bradley, who was at the helm of the Netflix three-part docuseries Naomi Osaka, about the famed tennis champion. Page Six later reported that the Sussexes and Bradley couldn't see eye-to-eye on the direction of the project.

“Garrett wanted Harry and Meghan to film at home and they were not comfortable doing that," one industry insider told the outlet. “There were a few sticky moments between them, and Garrett left the project. Harry and Meghan’s own production company captured as much footage as they could before Liz Garbus was hired.”

Garbus, who worked with Meghan on the previously axed animated Netflix series Pearl, has now been confirmed as the director on the project by the duchess herself. Garbus is a two-time Oscar-nominated director, who has directed episodes of The Handmaid's Tale and the 2015 documentary What Happened, Miss Simone? about the life of singer Nina Simone.

Everything Meghan Markle Has Said About It

When asked about Garbus' docuseries during a Variety cover story released in October, Meghan replied, "It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

She also expressed excitement for returning to the entertainment industry after stepping away when she joined the royal family.

"My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on Suits, it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view," she added. "That’s been really fun."

Meghan also briefly touched on the project during her August cover story in The Cut, saying, "When the media has shaped the story around you, it’s really nice to be able to tell your own story."

She avoided speaking about the project but did call director Garbus "incredible," but wouldn't answer more, saying, "I don't know what's confirmed."

