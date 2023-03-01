King Charles III is causing a shakeup in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal housing. According to royal reporter, Omid Scobie, the monarch is evicting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from their Frogmore Cottage residence to allow his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, to take up residence.

The move comes after Charles took away Andrew's access to his former apartment and office inside Buckingham Palace. The decision came more than three years after Andrew stepped back from public duties and was later stripped of his royal patronages amid controversy over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and alleged sexual assault of Virginia Giuffre, which he has denied.

According to a source that spoke to Scobie, Harry and Meghan are "appalled" by Charles' decision. Scobie reports that Harry and Meghan have until the early summer to vacate the property. Scobie also adds that Andrew has not made an official decision. In April, the King will stop the annual grant provided to his 62-year-old brother, which will make him unable to afford his current residence at the Royal Lodge.

Frogmore Cottage became Harry and Meghan's official residence in 2018 following their royal wedding. The couple began renovations on the home, costing tax payers upwards of $2 million. However, following their move to California in 2020, the duke and duchess paid back the money. Frogmore has been the only place for the couple to have adequate security for them and their young children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

Although they travel with their own private security, the residence is covered by the Met’s Royalty and Specialist Protection Unit.

Charles' move comes amid risen tension between Harry, Meghan and the royal family following the release of Harry's memoir, Spare, and the couple's telling Netflix documentary.

The Frogmore move also comes ahead of Charles' May 6 coronation, which Charles is said to want Harry and Meghan to attend. Last month, a source shared that the king would extend an invite to the couple and wants to mend the relationship.

A source close to the royal family told ET, "Of course, Charles wants his son at the coronation. It is a pivotal moment in his life. He loves both his sons and wants Prince Harry there."

"King Charles wants to mend the relationship within the family," the source adds. "They will be invited. It would look terrible if they were not."

RELATED CONTENT:

How Prince Harry Could Play a Role in King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry Talks Why He Got 'in Trouble' With Meghan Markle Early On

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Not Yet Invited to Coronation

Courteney Cox Reacts to Prince Harry Claiming He Did Mushrooms at Her House This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery