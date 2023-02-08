King Charles III's coronation is less than three months away, but many question marks remain when it comes to the royal family's tenuous relationship with their family across the pond.

ET has learned that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not received an invite to the coronation as yet.

King Charles' coronation is set for May 6, 2023. As the date looms, Charles' relationship with his son and daughter-in-law remains strained following the couple's 2022 docuseries and Prince Harry's memoir, Spare. Both included allegations against multiple members of the royal family, including an alleged assault by Harry's brother, Prince William.

The palace has continued to decline to comment on any of Harry and Meghan's claims, but a source close to the royal family told ET that William feels Harry had "crossed a line."

"The family is appalled that Harry has revealed such private and lurid details which are completely inappropriate," the source said, adding that no one thought Harry would go this far and share this much. "He’s gone about dealing with it the wrong way. The problem is no family conversation can ever take place because Harry claims he and [his wife] Meghan Markle are opposed to leaks and then he and Meghan share extremely private family matters with the public."

Last month, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET she believed the palace would extend an invitation to the estranged prince. "My sources close to the King say that he will be extending that olive branch and that he will be inviting Meghan and Harry to the coronation," she said.

Around the same time, Harry said he would accept the invitation if extended. "There's a lot that can happen between now and then but the door is always open," Harry said in his ITV interview with Tom Bradbury. "The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

Brandi Carlile on Meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Ellen DeGeneres' Vow Renewal (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Brandi Carlile on Singing at Ellen DeGeneres' Vow Renewal

Helena Bonham Carter on Prince Harry's Book, Future of 'The Crown'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Slam Apology From U.K. Columnist

Related Gallery