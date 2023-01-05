Prince Harry Talks Possibility of Attending Dad King Charles III's Coronation: 'The Ball Is in Their Court'
Prince Harry is never saying never when it comes to this year's coronation of his father, King Charles III. The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex spoke about the possibility of attending the historic event, which will take place May 6 in London, England, during a new trailer from his upcoming ITV interview with Tom Bradby.
"There's a lot that can happen between now and then but the door is always open," Harry says when asked if he'll attend the coronation. "The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."
He adds that while he does still believe in the monarchy, he doesn't know if he'll play any part in it moving forward.
"I don't know how staying silent is ever going to make things better," Harry says of his decision to pen a tell-all memoir and speak out in his Netflix docuseries with his wife, Meghan Markle.
He also addresses the criticism that he's regularly sought privacy while now choosing to violate the privacy of his family members by airing their dirty laundry.
"That would be the accusation from the people that don't understand or don't want believe that my family have been briefing the press," he says, continuing his claim that royal and Palace "sources" are actually members of his family through their press offices.
Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, will be released on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Harry: The Interview is set to air Sunday, Jan. 8 on ITV1 and ITVX. Harry's interview with 60 Minutes is also airing Sunday, on CBS, and will be available to stream on Paramount+.
