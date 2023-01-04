Prince Harry is making some major allegations regarding his ongoing rift with his brother, Prince William.

According to a new report from The Guardian which has obtained an excerpt from his upcoming tell-all memoir, Spare, Harry claims William physically attacked him after the pair got into an argument over Harry's wife, Meghan Markle.

Per the outlet, Harry describes a confrontation at his London home in 2019 in which the Duke of Sussex says William called Meghan "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive," something Harry called a "parrot[ing of] the press narrative" about his wife.

What started as a conversation, quickly turned into a shouting match -- a similar situation to the one Harry discussed in his recent Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

Harry writes that William accused him of acting like an heir, unable to understand why his younger brother was not happy to be "the spare."

According to Harry, the altercation resulted in a visible injury to his back and is said to be one of many heated moments between the pair moments detailed in the upcoming memoir.

Insults were exchanged before Harry says William swore while stepping towards him. Harry, now scared of his older brother, said he walked to the kitchen, where an angry William followed.

Harry claims he tried to calm his brother down and offered him a glass of water.

"Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this," Harry writes, per The Guardian.

The excerpt continues, "He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

Harry claims that William urged him to hit back, referencing fights that they had growing up. Harry said he refused to do so, prompting William to leave. He later returned, Harry says, "looking regretful, and apologized."

William reportedly urged Harry not to tell Meghan about the fight, and while Harry did not immediately tell his wife, he writes that he called his therapist.

But the "scrapes and bruises" were soon noticed by Meghan, forcing Harry to tell her about the attack. While he says the former Suits actress "wasn't that surprised, wasn't all that angry," she was "terribly sad."

In anticipation of Spare's release, Harry is giving two interviews, both airing this Sunday -- one to ITV and another to Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes.

Teasers for both conversations were released earlier this week, which saw Harry share his desire to have both William and his father, King Charles III, back in his life, despite their strained relationship.

"I would like to get my father back. I would like to get my brother back," Harry is seen telling ITV's Tom Bradby.

While Harry is willing to reconcile with the pair, he tells ITV that neither William nor Charles has shown any willingness to mend their strained relationship.

"They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," Harry says.

Instead, he claims, they prefer to continue the narrative that he and his wife are the "villains" in this years-long rift.

"They feel as though it's better to keep us somewhat, as the villains," he adds.

See more in the video below, including why Harry believes Buckingham Palace has been involved in leaking and planting stories about both him and Meghan.

