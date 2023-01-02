Prince Harry wants to reconcile with his father and his brother. In a teaser, released Monday for a new interview with ITV, the Duke of Sussex said he wants both King Charles III and Prince William "back" in his life amid ongoing tensions with the royal family.

"I would like to get my father back. I would like to get my brother back," Harry is seen telling ITV's Tom Bradby.

While Harry is willing to reconcile with the pair, he tells ITV that neither William or Charles have shown any willingness to mend their strained relationship.

"They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," Harry says.

Instead, he claims, they prefer to continue the narrative that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, are the "villains" in this years-long rift.

"They feel as though it's better to keep us somewhat, as the villains," he adds.

He also addressed both the leaking and planting of stories about him and Markle, something the couple spoke in detail about in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

"The leaking and the planting. I want a family, not an institution," Harry maintains.

The interview is not the only one Harry is giving in anticipation of his upcoming memoir, Spare, due out Jan. 10. Harry is also speaking with CNN's Anderson Cooper in a special for 60 Minutes.

In a promo clip for that conversation, Harry details his struggles to keep his conversation with members of the royal family "private."

"Every single time I've tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife," Harry says in the teaser, which dropped Sunday evening.

"You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain, but it's just a motto," he continues.

The way they're portrayed in the press, Harry says, is something Buckingham Palace has control over.

"They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent, and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write a story. And at the bottom of it, it will say that they've reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment," Harry shares.

"But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting. So, when we're being told for the last six years, 'We can't put a statement out to protect you,' but you do it for other members of the family,' there becomes a point where silence is betrayal," he adds.

Tensions between Harry and William and other senior royals are particularly high amid the release of the Netflix doc and upcoming Harry's tell-all.

Following the doc, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET that any chance of a reconciliation between Harry and William has been set back for "the foreseeable future."

"Well, I think that given the allegations that Harry has made in the latest three episodes of this docuseries are so personal towards his brother, I think it really does set back any chance of a reconciliation for the foreseeable future," Nicholl shared. "Even if William hasn't watched this docuseries, and it's my understanding that he hasn't, he will be very aware of the headlines. He will be very aware of the damage inflicted on his reputation, and I think it also goes a long way in explaining why the brothers are not on talking terms."

William is also reportedly avoiding communication with his brother ahead of the release of Spare.

Harry: The Interview is set to air Sunday, Jan. 8 on ITV1 and ITVX. Harry's interview with 60 Minutes is also airing Sunday, on CBS, and will be available to stream on Paramount+.

