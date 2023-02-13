How to Listen to Prince Harry's Audiobook Reading of 'Spare' for Free

Prince Harry's record-breaking memoir Spare made headlines worldwide for all the royal revelations contained within and became the fastest selling non-fiction book of all time. If you haven't yet read the controversial tell-all, you can now hear Harry tell his side of the story, in his own words, as part of his new audiobook.

Narrated by the Duke of Sussex himself, the 15-hour-long audiobook version of Spare is now available online. While you can buy the audiobook for $22 on Amazon, there is a new Audible deal that will let you listen to Spare for free.

Now through Monday, February 20, you can get three months of Audible Premium Plus for free to unlock unlimited listening to select audiobooks, Audible Originals, and podcasts. With this deal also comes 1 credit a month to pick any title from Audible's entire premium selection, including Spare, that you can keep even after the free trial ends. If you want to keep listening to more stories after the 3-month trial, Audible Premium Plus is $14.95 per month.

'Spare' Audiobook Amazon 'Spare' Audiobook The book's title comes from an old adage referring to a monarch and their sibling as "the heir and the spare." Being Princess Diana and King Charles' youngest son, Prince Harry would be considered the spare and his elder brother Prince William the heir. FREE FOR 3 MONTHS Get the Audiobook

The autobiography, which released globally on January 10, details Harry’s time as a senior member of the British royal family and his highly publicized 2020 split — recounting his and wife, Meghan Markle’s transition to their new life in California. From multiple allegations against his older brother, Prince William, to finding closure surrounding the death of his mother, Princess Diana, the hotly anticipated Spare is a captivating read.

"It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror," reads the book's description. "As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is that story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

As the CEO of publisher Penguin Random House notes: "He shares a remarkably moving personal journey from trauma to healing, one that speaks to the power of love and will inspire and encourage millions of people around the world," said Markus Dohle in a statement.

Harry shared what he hopes the royals will take away from Spare. "I don't want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family. This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey. It's a raw account of my life, the good, the bad and everything in between," he tells People. For all the key takeaways from Spare, read ET's coverage of what is already one of this year's biggest books.

