Prince Harry is letting his family form their own opinion about his memoir, Spare. In an exclusive interview with People, the Duke of Sussex shares that he will leave the royals to form their own interpretation of his story.

"I don't want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family. This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey. It's a raw account of my life, the good, the bad and everything in between," he tells the publication.

Outside of the explosive bombshells, the 38-year-old says that there is a bigger goal for telling his story.

"My hope has been to turn my pain into purpose, so if sharing my experience makes a positive difference in someone's life, well, I can't think of anything more rewarding than that," he adds.

Harry’s memoir officially goes on sale Tuesday. Last week, a leaked version of the book was released, where explosive details about his time in the military, his life after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and his strained relationship with his brother, Prince William and father, King Charles III, were revealed.

Spare also recounts his and wife, Meghan Markle’s transition away from royal life to their new life in California. The pair are parents of Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, who Harry says he hopes can one day, have a relationship with their family in the UK.

"I've said before that I've wanted a family, not an institution, so of course," he tells People. "I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy."

Over the weekend, Harry shared where he stands with both his father and brother. While talking to Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, the Duke of Sussex said that he is currently not in communication with William or Charles.

When asked by Cooper if he currently speaks to his brother and father, Harry said that it has been "a while" since he’d been in communication with either. For his part with his older brother, Harry noted during the interview, "But I look forward to — I look forward to us being able to find peace."

According to royal expert, Katie Nicholl, there is a chance for the King to extend and olive branch to the Duke of Sussex – ahead of his upcoming coronation.

"I'm not sure the reports about Harry being disinvited from the coronation are accurate," Nicholl said. "My sources close to the king say that he will be extending that olive branch and that he will be inviting Meghan and Harry to the coronation."

"The plans for the coronation are being revised and updated and one of the King's wishes is that Royal Dukes will not be made to kneel as they were in the former ceremony," Nicholl said. "That means that Harry will not have to kneel in front of his father. But this is assuming that Harry is going to be at the coronation."

So far, neither Charles nor William have spoken out publicly about Spare.

