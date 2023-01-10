Prince Harry is letting his family form their own opinions about his memoir, Spare.

"I don't want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family," he tells People. "This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey. It's a raw account of my life, the good, the bad and everything in between."

Aside from the explosive allegations in the book, the 38-year-old royal says there is a bigger goal for telling his story.

"My hope has been to turn my pain into purpose, so if sharing my experience makes a positive difference in someone's life, well, I can't think of anything more rewarding than that," he explains.

In the book, Harry tells stories about his time in the military, life after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and his strained relationship with his brother, Prince William, and his father, King Charles III.

Spare also recounts Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle’s, transition away from royal life and their relocation to California. The two are parents to Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, and Harry says it's his hope that they have a relationship with their royal relatives.

"I've said before that I've wanted a family, not an institution, so of course," he tells People. "I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy."

Over the weekend, Harry addressed where he stands with both his father and brother. While talking to Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, the Duke of Sussex admitted that it's been "a while" since he was in communication with William or Charles.

As for his brother, Harry said, "I look forward to us being able to find peace."

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET that there is a chance that King Charles will extend an olive branch to the Duke of Sussex ahead of his upcoming coronation.

"I'm not sure the reports about Harry being disinvited from the coronation are accurate," Nicholl said. "My sources close to the king say that he will be extending that olive branch and that he will be inviting Meghan and Harry to the coronation."

Added Nicholl, "The plans for the coronation are being revised and updated and one of [King Charles'] wishes is that royal dukes will not be made to kneel as they were in the former ceremony. That means that Harry will not have to kneel in front of his father -- but this is assuming that Harry is going to be at the coronation."

Spare is out now, though neither William or Charles have commented on Harry's memoir.

RELATED CONTENT:

King Charles May Invite Prince Harry to Coronation as 'Olive Branch'

Here's How to Preorder Prince Harry's Memoir 'Spare'

Prince Harry Acknowledges His Part in Royal Rift

Prince Harry 'Spare' Bombshells: William and Kate Encouraged Him to Wear Nazi Costume (Report) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery