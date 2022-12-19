How the Royal Family Feels Ahead of Prince Harry's Tell-All Memoir
Why the Royal Family Is Concerned About Prince Harry's Tell-All
Relations between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royal family appear to be rockier than ever after the couple's new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
While there has been no comment from either Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace about the Sussexes' recent docuseries, a source close to the royal family says 'there is no trust left," particularly when Prince Harry is about to release his book, Spare."
"Everyone remains wary" until Harry's book is published, the source adds, with concern mounting about what may come next.
Another source tells ET that several members of the family are "angry" about what was portrayed in the docuseries and frustrated that they cannot respond.
ET has learned that tensions are particularly high between Harry and his brother, Prince William, after the docuseries used footage of their late mother, Prince Diana's, controversial Panorama interview with Martin Bashir. Last May, Prince William said in a statement that the 1995 interview "holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again" since it "effectively established a false narrative" about Diana's life. In July, the BBC apologized to the royal family after a report concluded that the network used "deceitful tactics" to obtain the bombshell interview.
Despite the royal family feeling slighted by the series, a disclaimer was included in the first episode claiming that members of the royal family declined to comment on the content of the show. A source close to the royal family has since claimed, "That is incorrect. Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were approached for comment on the content of the series," adding, "[The Palace] is not aware of any such approach for comment."
ET reached out to Netflix for a response to these claims. Meanwhile, a Netflix source told ET that communications offices for King Charles and Prince William were contacted in advance and given the right to reply to claims within the series.
