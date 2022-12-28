If you're anything like us, you've already binge-watched the riveting six-part docuseries Harry and Meghan on Netflix. Looking for more insight into Prince Harry's fascinating life? You're in luck. The Duke of Sussex and son of the late Princess Diana is telling his story like never before with his upcoming memoir Spare — available for pre-order now.

"It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror," reads the book's description. "As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is that story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

While Prince Harry himself has yet to release a press announcement about his memoir, the CEO of publisher Penguin Random House had a few words to say on the upcoming release: "He shares a remarkably moving personal journey from trauma to healing, one that speaks to the power of love and will inspire and encourage millions of people around the world," said Markus Dohle in a statement.

Spare is available for pre-order now, with its official release set for January 10. By pre-ordering your copy of Spare, you can expect a release-day delivery to get your hands on the book as soon as possible.

Pre-Order 'Spare' on Amazon

