King Charles III Removes Prince Andrew's Access to Former Apartment and Office at Buckingham Palace
Prince Andrew no longer has private spaces within Buckingham Palace. The 62-year-old son of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip will not have use of his plush suite of rooms at the palace, which previously housed his royal apartment and office, a royal insider tells ET.
Andrew's older brother, King Charles III, has removed his access from that section of the London-based palace years after he officially stepped down from his royal duties.
Andrew stepped back from his royal duties in November 2019 amid his controversial connection to disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail in August 2019.
The source adds that it’s shocking he was able to keep the royal digs for as long as he did given that he stepped back from royal duties years ago.
But despite the reports that Andrew had been "evicted," ET has learned that the Duke of York was not using the suites and that he is still living at the Royal Lodge at Windsor with Sarah Ferguson.
ET has also learned that there is no plan to evict him from those living quarters, at least for now. It is unclear how his royal security will be handled in the future.
Andrew's security has been a point of contention as he has maintained his security detail while King Charles' son, Prince Harry, and daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, were stripped of their security when they decided to step down as senior royals.
In January 2022, Andrew was stripped of royal patronages and military affiliations -- with the queen's approval -- amid the lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre that alleged he sexually abused her when she was 17. The lawsuit was later settled out of court.
Buckingham Palace has not commented on the story, which first appeared in The Sun newspaper, nor have they responded to questions from ET.
