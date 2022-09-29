The official trailer for Peacock’s latest original documentary, Prince Andrew: Banished, is here. The 90-minute film premieres Oct. 5 on the streaming platform and "unpacks the tumultuous story of how Prince Andrew, formerly regarded as the attractive, beloved son of Queen Elizabeth II and decorated naval officer, brought scandal and disgrace to the 1200-year legacy of the British royal family," according to the synopsis.

"The documentary takes a deep dive into the world of privilege, jealousy, desire, and greed that pushed Andrew; first, into the orbit of notorious sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and then into a sordid sex trafficking scandal that threatens to bring down the House of Windsor," the synopsis continued.

The trailer gives a sneak peek into interviews with palace insiders, journalists, members of Andrew’s social circle, as well as the legal team who brought the allegations against him to light. In the clip, videos and photos of Andrew with the his late mother can also be seen.

Andrew stepped back from his royal duties in November 2019 amid his controversial connection to disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail in August 2019.

"It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support," Andrew said in a statement at the time, noting that he asked his mother for permission to "step back from public duties for the foreseeable future," which she agreed to.

"I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein," the statement continued. "His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathize with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required."

Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty of Sex Abuse Charges Tied to Jeffrey Epstein



