Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making a big change in 2020.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to "step back" as senior members of the royal family and "work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen." The couple also plans to balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America while continuing to honor their duties to Queen Elizabeth II and their royal patronages.

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity," the release reads.

The couple recently returned from a six-week break over the holidays, which they spent entirely in Canada. They returned to their royal duties on Tuesday with an appearance at Canada House in London to thank the High Commissioner for the hospitality they received abroad.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive in London for First Official Appearance of 2020 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Documentarian Talks Couple's Future -- and if They'd Ever Move to Canada

Meghan Markle Makes Private Visit to Her Theater Patronage After Returning to Work: Pic!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Return to the Spotlight: Inside What's Next for the Royal Couple in 2020

Related Gallery