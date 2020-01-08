News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce Plan to Step Back From Royal Duties

By Rachel McRady‍
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making a big change in 2020.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to "step back" as senior members of the royal family and "work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen." The couple also plans to balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America while continuing to honor their duties to Queen Elizabeth II and their royal patronages. 

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity," the release reads. 

The couple recently returned from a six-week break over the holidays, which they spent entirely in Canada. They returned to their royal duties on Tuesday with an appearance at Canada House in London to thank the High Commissioner for the hospitality they received abroad. 

