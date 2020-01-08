Royal Fans React to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Shocking Decision
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have once again caused a stir.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released an official statement on Wednesday after months of unrest between the couple and the media and some perceived tension with the royal family.
The pair announced that they plan to "step back" as senior members of the royal family and "work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen."
Meghan and Harry, along with their 8-month-old son, Archie, will be splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America while continuing to honor their duties to Queen Elizabeth II and their royal patronages.
As soon as the news came out, Twitter sounded off with some thoughts ranging from supportive to funny to shady. Author Roxanne Gay and transgender activist Janet Mock both praised the couple's decision, while others had different takes.
Here were some of the best responses:
