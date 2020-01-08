Royal Fans React to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Shocking Decision

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have once again caused a stir.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released an official statement on Wednesday after months of unrest between the couple and the media and some perceived tension with the royal family.

The pair announced that they plan to "step back" as senior members of the royal family and "work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen."

Meghan and Harry, along with their 8-month-old son, Archie, will be splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America while continuing to honor their duties to Queen Elizabeth II and their royal patronages.

As soon as the news came out, Twitter sounded off with some thoughts ranging from supportive to funny to shady. Author Roxanne Gay and transgender activist Janet Mock both praised the couple's decision, while others had different takes.

Here were some of the best responses:

Good for Meghan and Harry opting out of the UK tabloids staggering racism and the lack of support from the royal family. They will be fine. — roxane gay (@rgay) January 8, 2020

a sitcom where Meghan teaches Harry how to do workforce things such as using Turbotax & meal prepping & filling out a W-1, please — Delia Cai (@delia_cai) January 8, 2020

All Americans rn re: Meghan Markle and Harry pic.twitter.com/MRidrfx3GY — Ashly Perez (@itsashlyperez) January 8, 2020

Live footage of Meghan releasing that statement pic.twitter.com/8nbWvkVYRP — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) January 8, 2020

Can't wait for season 6 of The Crown, in which Meghan could play herself. — Marina Fang (@marinafang) January 8, 2020

The media: *constantly harasses and belittles Meghan and Harry*



Meghan and Harry: "Ok bye"



The media: "What could have possibly caused this" — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) January 8, 2020

Come on home, Meghan. We got you sis. https://t.co/hOjiY5PsL4 — Janet Mock (@janetmock) January 8, 2020

Live footage of Harry and Meghan leaving Frogmore Cottage pic.twitter.com/7lEGNiLyKQ — Clarkisha Kent (@IWriteAllDay_) January 8, 2020

Cast Meghan in the next season of SUCCESSION — Lauren Collins (@laurenzcollins) January 8, 2020

Meghan finally got around to watching “Get Out” over the holidays. https://t.co/f82PQU2hVy — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) January 8, 2020

proud of meghan markle for yoko ono-ing the royal family — ziwe (@ziwe) January 8, 2020

Harry & Meghan writing that IG post like pic.twitter.com/y8DHncjD8F — Christina Grace (@C_GraceT) January 8, 2020

Look back at Meghan and Harry's past year of highs and lows in the video below:

