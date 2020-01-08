While 2020 is a fresh start for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, there are many unknowns in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's future.

The couple ended last year on a slightly sour note as they escaped the spotlight with a trip to Canada after appearing in the controversial documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, where they opened up about their difficulties with the media and being in the public eye. And on Wednesday, the couple formally announced their plan to step back from royal duties and "work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen."

Journalist Tom Bradby, who interviewed the Sussexes for the documentary, appeared on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain, where he spoke with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid about the royal couple's next steps.

"I think the truth is there's a lot going on within the royal family and I don't know and I'm not sure they know what their future is going to be and what their position is going to be," he admitted.

When Morgan and Reid noted that there's been speculation that the couple could move to Canada or even drop their HRH titles for good, he added, "I don't ask what their plans are and they keep that pretty close to their chest and understandably so. I don't think it's a done deal, that would be my impression. I think there's a lot of talking to be done. There's a million possibilities, they could go to Canada."

He added of Prince Harry's rumored rift with his older brother and heir to the throne, Prince William: "There are lots of people who would love there to be, including, I think the brothers themselves, would love them to be closer again. With any luck, that will happen."

Bradby also defended the couple against Morgan, who widely criticized them for what they said in the documentary, claiming it shifted the focus from the pair's work in Africa to themselves.

"The documentary was my idea. They were very consistent, all the way through that they wanted it to be about their work in Africa and I said repeatedly, 'Look, I've made that documentary several times. I don't really want to come and make it again. I'm going to do it about your work in Africa, which is interesting and all the rest of it, but I think you've had an extraordinary year, and I think it will be weird if I come along and I don't ask you anything about how it's really going,'" Bradby explained. "I could see when I was there, this sort of thing going through their heads about whether to answer honestly and how honestly and I think in the end, they just chose to allow a bit of qualified honesty. And I don't think we should be beating them up about this."

In the documentary, Meghan got emotional talking about her struggles being pregnant and becoming a first-time mom in the spotlight.

"So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed, I guess thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I am OK," she told Bradby at the time. "But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

ET's royal expert Katie Nicholl opened up about the couple's potential future plans on Tuesday, noting that a home in America could be in the cards.

"I think they will be traveling in the U.S. certainly during 2020 and my sources say a second home possibly in L.A. near Meghan's mother is very much on the agenda for the couple," Nicholl told ET. "They do want to have a second home in the States. [It's] very important to Meghan that Archie grows up aware of the fact that he is half American, and it's very important to her that she gets to go home, see her mom, see her friends, and of course have a place of their own there."

Nicholl also noted that Canada holds a special place in the royal couple's hearts and that their first official visit of the new year to Canada House on Tuesday prompted speculation that there might be a royal tour of Canada in the couple's future.

"It's unusual because this is was a private trip and yet they made a public engagement of going to Canada House to formally thank the Higher Commissioner for what was clearly a wonderful stay," Nicholl said. "But I think really according to their aid the message was, 'We're back to work. We're back in the U.K.' This was potentially going to be a private engagement, they decided to make it a public engagement and it was their way of saying we're back to work."

