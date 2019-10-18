Meghan Markle is getting real about the struggles of being in the spotlight.

In a new sneak peek of Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, an upcoming documentary airing on ABC, the Duchess of Sussex tells Tom Bradby about the challenges of being pregnant and a new mom while the world watches.

"Any woman, especially when they are pregnant, you are really vulnerable, so that was made really challenging," says Meghan. She and her husband, Prince Harry, welcomed their 5-month-old son, Archie, in May. "And then when you have a newborn, and especially as a woman, it is a lot."

"So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed, I guess thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I am OK," she continues. "But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind-the-scenes."

Bradby goes on to inquire if it'd be "fair to say that [it's] not really OK and it's really been a struggle?" to which Meghan quickly replies, "Yes."

ITV's @tombradby spoke to Meghan as he gained exclusive access to the royal couple as they toured Africa for 10 days with their son Archie.



The documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, airs on Sunday at 9pm on @ITV #HarryandMeghanhttps://t.co/Uy21iE6ozJpic.twitter.com/XYlHVytiHF — ITV News (@itvnews) October 18, 2019

Previous clips of the upcoming documentary teased sweet moments between Meghan, Harry and Archie, as well as a raw conversation with the Duke of Sussex about his late mother, Princess Diana.

“I think probably a wound that festers," he says of losing his mother at age 12. "I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back, so in that respect, it’s the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best."

Despite the remaining pain of the loss, Harry expresses his pride at returning to Africa to continue his mother's work.

“Being here now 22 years later trying to finish what she started will be incredibly emotional but everything that I do reminds me of her," he says. “But as I said with the role, with the job, and the sort of pressures that come with that, I get reminded of the bad stuff, unfortunately.”

“Ever since I came to this continent as a young boy, trying to cope with something I can never possibly describe, Africa has held me in an embrace that I will never forget, and I feel incredibly fortunate for that,” Harry adds.

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey will air Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m. on ABC.

