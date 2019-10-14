Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are giving fans a more intimate look at their royal tour in Africa.

The couple spoke with journalist Tom Bradby about their travels, favorite causes and life in the spotlight for a new documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, set to air on the UK's ITV network on Sunday. A new promo for the special showcases those moments -- as well as a sweet shot of the couple embracing their 5-month-old son, Archie, during some private time together.

Archie made an appearance during Meghan and Harry's 10-day tour as they introduced him to Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe. Watch the promo below.

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey will also seemingly address Meghan and Harry's battle with British tabloids, as Bradby teases they went on a journey he wasn't "expecting." "The story of their time in Africa was of passion for their work, private happiness, but also a world of pressure and pain behind the brave faces," he says.

Harry and Meghan announced their decision to take legal action against Associated Newspapers -- owners of the Daily Mail, MailOnline, Metro and more -- on Oct. 1, with Harry slamming their treatment of his wife.

"There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behavior because it destroys people and destroys lives," Harry said in a statement at the time. "Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t believe in a world where there is no accountability for this."

See more in the video below.

