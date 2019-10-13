Meghan Markle has supporters in the Clinton family.

Hillary Clinton defended the Duchess of Sussex in a new interview with the U.K.'s The Sunday Times, commenting on Meghan and Prince Harry's decision to take legal action against Associated Newspapers, owners of the Daily Mail, MailOnline, Metro and more.

"I do want to say that the way she's been treated is inexplicable," Hillary said in a joint interview with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton.



The former secretary of state added that she believes Meghan's race is "certainly part of it." "If the explanation is that she's biracial, then shame on everybody," she said.

Chelsea suggested another explanation for Meghan's treatment by British tabloids: her advocacy both before and during her time as a royal.

"She proudly had a career first and has a voice that she thankfully continues to use," Chelsea offered. "Anyone who has the temerity to break the mold of what has previously been established and expected often, unfortunately, receives criticism and bile that I don’t understand. We’ve seen this pattern repeatedly."

"I don’t know her, but as someone who respects her, I’m so grateful that she persists and is unbowed and is doing work she feels called to do. And isn’t willing to be bullied," she added.

Harry and Meghan announced their decision to take legal action against Associated Newspapers on Oct. 1, revealing that it had been "months in the making."

"There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behavior because it destroys people and destroys lives," Harry said. "Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t believe in a world where there is no accountability for this."

