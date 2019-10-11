News

Meghan Markle Delivers a Touching Speech in Honor of International Day of the Girl

By Desiree Murphy‍
Meghan Markle
Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle's latest speech is truly heartwarming.

In honor of International Day of the Girl on Oct. 11 -- a day observed globally and created by the United Nations to acknowledge the gender inequality that exists worldwide -- the 38-year-old royal took to the Sussex Royal Instagram to share some powerful words aimed at young girls.

"Every girl has potential. She has promise," the Duchess of Sussex says in a video. "She has the right to learn, the right to be heard, the right to play and to discover. The right to be exactly who she is. It is said that girls with dreams become women with vision."

"So, to each one of you -- keep asking questions," she continues. "Keep pushing forward. Keep shining brightly. Know your worth, and know that we are behind you every step of the way."

View this post on Instagram

[Sound On 🔈] Today is International #DayoftheGirl, a day observed globally and created by the United Nations to acknowledge the gender inequality that exists worldwide. Be it lack of access to education, stigma surrounding MHM, forced child marriage, legal or medical inequality, or gender-based violence, there is a pressing need to support young women in their path to excellence. It is also a day to celebrate and encourage girls to know their value and to support them in taking action to grow into the women they wish to be. The Duchess of Sussex has been a long time advocate for women’s and girls rights and at the age of eleven campaigned against a sexist advertisement, which was then changed. No matter what age, or what background you have the power to make an impact. HRH recently shared a quote during a speech in Cape Town: “Visualize your highest self, and show up as her.” • To all of the young girls reading this today on International Day of the Girl, that quote is for you. Video©️SussexRoyal (Images used are from accounts we have followed and PA images)

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

The video comes just one day after Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, teamed up with Ed Sheeran for an adorable video made in honor of World Mental Health Day.

The video starts with an enthusiastic Sheeran getting his beard trimmed, and telling the camera, "Really excited today. I'm going to go and film a thing with Prince Harry. He contacted me about doing a charity video with him, which, you know, is going to be good. I've long admired him from afar." 

See what happens next in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry Team Up in Hilarious Video for World Mental Health Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren't Moving to Canada, But Want to Have Extended Trips in More Countries

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Prince William Team Up for Mental Health PSA

Related Gallery