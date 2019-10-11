Meghan Markle's latest speech is truly heartwarming.

In honor of International Day of the Girl on Oct. 11 -- a day observed globally and created by the United Nations to acknowledge the gender inequality that exists worldwide -- the 38-year-old royal took to the Sussex Royal Instagram to share some powerful words aimed at young girls.

"Every girl has potential. She has promise," the Duchess of Sussex says in a video. "She has the right to learn, the right to be heard, the right to play and to discover. The right to be exactly who she is. It is said that girls with dreams become women with vision."

"So, to each one of you -- keep asking questions," she continues. "Keep pushing forward. Keep shining brightly. Know your worth, and know that we are behind you every step of the way."

The video comes just one day after Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, teamed up with Ed Sheeran for an adorable video made in honor of World Mental Health Day.

The video starts with an enthusiastic Sheeran getting his beard trimmed, and telling the camera, "Really excited today. I'm going to go and film a thing with Prince Harry. He contacted me about doing a charity video with him, which, you know, is going to be good. I've long admired him from afar."

See what happens next in the video below!

