Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not relocating to Canada.

Amid rumors that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are considering a move to Canada following their royal tour of Africa, a source close to the royals tells ET that is simply not the case.

However, the source says, the couple is "looking very seriously at spending extended periods of time in Commonwealth countries in their role as Commonwealth Ambassadors."

While, according to the source, "the where, when, how of it all has yet to be decided," locations including Africa, Canada, Australia and the Caribbean are all in consideration for the duke and duchess' upcoming travels.

"They will start in Africa or the Caribbean where Harry has spent lots of time, probably Africa first because that’s nearest to his heart," the source notes. "Australia and Canada are the two big ones, but they want to spend time where the need is more obvious and therefore Southern Africa is more likely."

Prior to the arrival of their son, 5-month-old Archie, rumors swirled that the couple was planning to relocate to Africa for two to six months after Meghan gave birth.

"While details would naturally be formalized over time, with Harry and Meghan's role as President and Vice President, respectively, of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, any relocation for an extended period of time would be an opportunity for them to work in their already established humanitarian roles," a source told ET in April, adding that any extended overseas posting wouldn't happen before 2020.

"The idea is it's really a step beyond the traditional royal visit; an opportunity to have some roots and time in a place, so that [they] can focus more in-depth and interact in the community as [U.K.] Ambassadors," the source added.

