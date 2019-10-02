Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent some time with a special person on the final day of their royal tour.

In Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with Graca Machel, the late Nelson Mandela's widow.

Harry, who previously visited Graca during a trip in 2015, looked on in delight as his wife and Graca shook hands. The trio shared a laugh outside -- and Harry offered Graca a kiss on the cheek -- before Meghan took Graca's hand and headed inside to chat.

Chris Jackson-Pool/Getty Images

Chris Jackson-Pool/Getty Images

Chris Jackson-Pool/Getty Images

Graca, whose husband was the President of South Africa from 1994 to 1999 and died in 2013, looked lovely in a blue floral skirt and top, while Harry was dapper in a dark suit and white shirt. However, it was Meghan's outfit that caught the attention of fans.

The Duchess' neutral-colored NONIE trench dress was one that she's previously worn. In fact, Meghan sported the sleeveless dress to a 2018 exhibition marking the centenary of the South African anti-apartheid revolutionary's birth, an event which celebrated Nelson.

Meghan Markle visits The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in July 2018 Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Also on Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess visited Tembisa, a Johannesburg township, where they met young entrepreneurs. While there, Meghan and Harry dined on food from Chef Mish, took part in training and tests that aim to help young people gain skills and find work, visited a site where organic produce is grown, and met with women behind Blossom Care Solutions, an organization that makes sanitary pads.

Both Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, gave speeches on the final day of the tour, with the Duke focusing on his love of Africa and the Duchess praising the community's female members.

"Ever since I came to this continent as a young boy, trying to cope with something I can never possibly describe, Africa has held me in an embrace that I will never forget, and I feel incredibly fortunate for that," Harry said, alluding to his mother, Princess Diana's, death in 1997. "And every time I come here; I know that I’m not alone. I always feel -- wherever I am on this continent -- that the community around me provides a life that is enriching, and is rooted in the simplest things -- connection, connections with others and the natural environment."

"And as I raise my own son, I want to make sure that what I’ve learned here -- the value of the natural world, the value of community and friendship -- is something that I can pass on to him," he added of the couple's 4-month-old son, Archie.

Though Meghan said that there was "not much I can add" to her husband's speech -- which she deemed "so eloquent" -- she went on to praise the community's "holistic approach" to change.

"There’s so much ingenuity here, there’s so much promise here, that given the right level of support and resources that you need, the potential is astronomical, and you can see that there," she said of Blossom Care Solutions. "And I think for you women, I’m so proud of you and the business you’re creating, and also being able to now control your own purse strings, because when you have that level of independence, my goodness you can do anything."

Watch the video below for more on the royals' time in Africa.

