Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Meet Nelson Mandela's Widow Graca Machel While Wrapping Up South Africa Tour

Chris Jackson-Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent some time with a special person on the final day of their royal tour.

In Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with Graca Machel, the late Nelson Mandela's widow.

Harry, who previously visited Graca during a trip in 2015, looked on in delight as his wife and Graca shook hands. The trio shared a laugh outside -- and Harry offered Graca a kiss on the cheek -- before Meghan took Graca's hand and headed inside to chat.

Chris Jackson-Pool/Getty Images
Chris Jackson-Pool/Getty Images
Chris Jackson-Pool/Getty Images

Graca, whose husband was the President of South Africa from 1994 to 1999 and died in 2013, looked lovely in a blue floral skirt and top, while Harry was dapper in a dark suit and white shirt. However, it was Meghan's outfit that caught the attention of fans.

The Duchess' neutral-colored NONIE trench dress was one that she's previously worn. In fact, Meghan sported the sleeveless dress to a 2018 exhibition marking the centenary of the South African anti-apartheid revolutionary's birth, an event which celebrated Nelson.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Also on Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess visited Tembisa, a Johannesburg township, where they met young entrepreneurs. While there, Meghan and Harry dined on food from Chef Mish, took part in training and tests that aim to help young people gain skills and find work, visited a site where organic produce is grown, and met with women behind Blossom Care Solutions, an organization that makes sanitary pads.

View this post on Instagram

In Tembisa, Johannesburg, today The Duke and Duchess visited to meet young entrepreneurs at the YES hub - a hive for creativity and social enterprise. Their visit was an amazing tour of the ingenuity and opportunity – seeing businesses that varied from food to essential sanitary products for local women. During their visit, they were able to sample food from ‘Chef Mish’ - a local masterchef winner - which he makes at the site as part of his catering business and cafe. They then joined YES community members to take part in training and tests that will help them gain skills and find work. On the third stop today, entrepreneur Moss showed The Duke and Duchess the organic produce he's growing in the township with aquaponics - supplying local restaurants. And finally, The Duke and Duchess met the women behind the amazing Blossom Care Solutions - who are making 80,000 sanitary pads every month for women in their community. They are 100% compostable, and provide an essential low-cost product for women and girls. The Duchess has long campaigned on this issue and wrote in Time magazine in 2017, saying: “In communities all over the globe, young girls’ potential is being squandered because we are too shy to talk about the most natural thing in the world. To that I say: we need to push the conversation, mobilize policy making surrounding menstrual health initiatives, support organizations who foster girls’ education from the ground up, and within our own homes, we need to rise above our puritanical bashfulness when it comes to talking about menstruation.” • See our previous post to see The Dukes speech #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica Photo ©️ PA images

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Both Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, gave speeches on the final day of the tour, with the Duke focusing on his love of Africa and the Duchess praising the community's female members.

"Ever since I came to this continent as a young boy, trying to cope with something I can never possibly describe, Africa has held me in an embrace that I will never forget, and I feel incredibly fortunate for that," Harry said, alluding to his mother, Princess Diana's, death in 1997. "And every time I come here; I know that I’m not alone. I always feel -- wherever I am on this continent -- that the community around me provides a life that is enriching, and is rooted in the simplest things -- connection, connections with others and the natural environment."

"And as I raise my own son, I want to make sure that what I’ve learned here -- the value of the natural world, the value of community and friendship -- is something that I can pass on to him," he added of the couple's 4-month-old son, Archie.

View this post on Instagram

On the final day of their tour of Africa, The Duke and Duchess visited Tembisa, a township in Johannesburg, to meet young entrepreneurs at a hub that helps create opportunity, and is a hive for creativity and social enterprise. Discover more of the visit in our stories. The Duke said: • “It’s moments like today and meeting all of you, that inspires us. Whether supporting young entrepreneurs, empowering women and girls, or challenging the issue of gender-based violence; whether it’s been planting trees, clearing landmines, or protecting the most beautiful creatures and places on the planet, these experiences have affirmed our love of Africa, and the issues that are so important to us. We will firmly stand up for what we believe. We are fortunate enough to have a position that gives us amazing opportunities, and we want to do all we can to play our part in building a better world. We will always seek to challenge injustice and to speak out for those who may feel unheard. So no matter your background, your nationality, your age or gender, your sexuality, your physical ability, no matter your circumstance or colour or of your skin – we believe in you, and we intend to spend our entire lives making sure you have the opportunity to succeed – and to change the world.” • #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Though Meghan said that there was "not much I can add" to her husband's speech -- which she deemed "so eloquent" -- she went on to praise the community's "holistic approach" to change.

"There’s so much ingenuity here, there’s so much promise here, that given the right level of support and resources that you need, the potential is astronomical, and you can see that there," she said of Blossom Care Solutions. "And I think for you women, I’m so proud of you and the business you’re creating, and also being able to now control your own purse strings, because when you have that level of independence, my goodness you can do anything."

View this post on Instagram

In her final speech of #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica, The Duchess of Sussex had an important message to young people around the world (swipe ➡️ to see full): • “I remember being a young girl watching TV and seeing what was happening in the world, and frankly, often feeling despair. When you constantly see and hear negativity, it can be overwhelming; you can feel powerless, and lost, you can feel different, confused, or like you just don’t belong. And I’m sure there is a young girl or boy watching this and thinking the exact same thing. So, this is for you. In a world that that can seem so aggressive, confrontational, and dangerous, you should know that you have the power to change it. Because whether you’re here in South Africa, at home in the UK, the US or around the world, you actually have the power within you to change things, and that begins with how you connect to others. I have learned from the people I’ve met here, that whether it’s about society’s expectations of masculinity or femininity, or how we divide ourselves by race or faith or class or status- everyone has value, and everyone deserves to be heard and respected. And if you live your life in thatway, your generation will start to value each other in ways the rest of us have not yet been able to do so.” • Video ©️ SussexRoyal

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Suing British Tabloids

