Meghan Markle Has the Cutest Nickname for Son Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's nearly 5-month-old son, Archie, is already a mama's boy!

The royal baby made his second public appearance on Wednesday when he and his parents paid a visit to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, South Africa.

ET's royal expert, Katie Nicholl, is in South Africa covering the couple's first royal tour as a family and revealed that Meghan has an adorable name for her firstborn. "Possibly the cutest thing of all is Meghan's nickname for Archie, Bubba!" she gushed.

Nicholl said Archie appeared to be a natural in the public eye. "Archie behaved perfectly on his first official engagement," she mused. "[He] gurgled, he giggled. There was a little yelp of excitement as he was taken up the stairs. ...No tears! In fact, he seemed more interested in the cakes in front of him than anything else."

In a video posted to Sussex Royal's Instagram, you can hear Archie let out a little giggle to the delight of his parents.

During the visit, Meghan, 38, was overheard by royal reporters calling Archie “an old soul," while Harry, 35, said of the cameras, “I think he’s used to it already.”

Nicholl agreed, telling ET, "He seemed incredibly calm and relaxed despite the world's press watching his every move. Perhaps he is just accustomed to what might be a very public life. He seemed very comfortable in the spotlight. He giggled, he smiled, he really did seem utterly charming, very sweet, and amazingly relaxed. If the cameras were bothering him, he certainly wasn't showing it."

Here's more with the happy family:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Adorably Compliment Each Other as 'the Best' Mum and Dad

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Bring Archie to Meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Meghan Markle Gives Baby Archie’s Old Clothes to African Charity: Watch!

Related Gallery