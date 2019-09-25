Meghan Markle is giving some families in South Africa a special gift from her family to theirs.

The 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex visited the mothers2mothers charity on Wednesday. The Africa-based organization trains and employs women living with HIV as community health workers.

For the visit, Meghan recycled her black Everyone jumpsuit, which she wore in a video for the September issue of British Vogue, pairing the look with Manolo Blahnik pumps and large statement earrings.

Meghan sat down with a group of mothers2mothers moms, bringing them a whole collection of clothes that her 4-month-old son, Archie, has outgrown.

“We just thought that in the spirit of community, what’s so nice is to be able to share the things we have at home as well, so we could obviously make sure anything you needed is provided," Meghan said. "We brought some of the things that my friends and I have used for our kids and Archie.”

Meghan gives Archie’s old clothes incl “the future”& Invictus tops to @m2mtweets. “We brought some of the things that my friends & I used for our kids & Archie that he doesn’t wear anymore...it’s so important to share what has worked for our family to show we’re in this together” pic.twitter.com/rfUVJWKNaj — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) September 25, 2019

She then brought out a onesie that read, “The Future,” and another from the Invictus Games, which her husband, Prince Harry, helped found.

At the event, she also met 6-week-old baby Sumeya, whose mother, Nothabo, according to royal reporters, suggested to the duchess as a potential match for baby Archie.

Meghan was also taken by 6-week-old Sumeya, whose mum Nothabo later told me she had suggested her daughter as a perfect match for Archie! #sussexroyaltourpic.twitter.com/JdsiwajV33 — Emily Nash (@emynash) September 25, 2019

Archie made his first official tour appearance on Wednesday ahead of the mothers2mothers event. He visited Archbishop Desmond Tutu with his parents, posing for sweet photos that had fans seeing the similarities between the tiny tot and his redheaded dad.

For more from the Royal Tour of Africa, watch the clip below:

