Meghan Markle Gives Baby Archie’s Old Clothes to African Charity: Watch!
Meghan Markle is giving some families in South Africa a special gift from her family to theirs.
The 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex visited the mothers2mothers charity on Wednesday. The Africa-based organization trains and employs women living with HIV as community health workers.
For the visit, Meghan recycled her black Everyone jumpsuit, which she wore in a video for the September issue of British Vogue, pairing the look with Manolo Blahnik pumps and large statement earrings.
Meghan sat down with a group of mothers2mothers moms, bringing them a whole collection of clothes that her 4-month-old son, Archie, has outgrown.
“We just thought that in the spirit of community, what’s so nice is to be able to share the things we have at home as well, so we could obviously make sure anything you needed is provided," Meghan said. "We brought some of the things that my friends and I have used for our kids and Archie.”
She then brought out a onesie that read, “The Future,” and another from the Invictus Games, which her husband, Prince Harry, helped found.
At the event, she also met 6-week-old baby Sumeya, whose mother, Nothabo, according to royal reporters, suggested to the duchess as a potential match for baby Archie.
Archie made his first official tour appearance on Wednesday ahead of the mothers2mothers event. He visited Archbishop Desmond Tutu with his parents, posing for sweet photos that had fans seeing the similarities between the tiny tot and his redheaded dad.
