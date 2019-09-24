Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a sweet encounter with a fan during their latest royal outing.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a gathering at the residence of the British High Commissioner during their royal tour in Cape Town, South Africa, on Tuesday. At one point, Meghan was talking to Point of Light recipients Jade Bothma and Hunter Mitchell, when Harry came over to greet the two kids.

When Jade turned to say hi to the prince, her shoe got stuck in the grass and slipped off, which prompted Meghan to call it a "Cinderella moment." Harry then sweetly attempted to help her.

The reception was held in honor of young people, community and civil society leaders. Meghan, once again, recycled an old striped olive-colored maxi dress for the occasion.

"This was one that we had seen her wear in Australia on her first overseas tour," royal expert Katie Nicholl tells ET. "We've seen her recycle a couple items of clothing, but this dress was significant because she stepped out in it just days after announcing her pregnancy, which I think has led to some speculation that 'Could we be hearing imminent news of another royal baby?'"

"Well, it might be a little premature for that," she notes, adding, "I can tell you, having seen Meghan very up close today that she looks incredibly trimmed, she looks incredibly fit and she is absolutely glowing! She is really happy to be here in South Africa and she looks absolutely beautiful."

The royal couple, as well as their baby, Archie, kicked off their 10-day royal tour on Monday. The pair has a busy schedule, filled with events, speeches and raising awareness on causes that are near and dear to their hearts.

On the first day of their tour, Meghan and Harry each gave personal speeches condemning violence against women, which has been a serious issue in Cape Town. Meghan referred to herself as a "woman of color" and Harry noted that he took on the responsibility of setting an example as a husband and a father to his 4-month-old son.

