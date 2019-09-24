Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing to pack in the events on their royal tour of Africa. On Tuesday, after a beach event, the couple visited the Auwul Mosque in Bo Kaap as a part of Heritage Day.

Meghan changed out of her casual beach attire from the morning into an olive green, floor-length dress and a traditional white head scarf as a sign of respect. As for Harry, he changed into a tan suit with brown shoes and a white shirt underneath. The couple arrived at the mosque holding hands after they were seen sharing a kiss publicly earlier in the day.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The mosque welcomes visitors of all denominations. It is the first mosque in South Africa, and the couple had the opportunity to view the first known manuscript of the Qu’ran in South Africa. Inside, Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, sat on the floor of the mosque and spoke with local leaders.

Meghan certainly isn’t the first female member of the royal family to don a headscarf as a sign of respect to Muslim culture. Both her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, and her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, have made appearances in similar white head scarves.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images, Chris Jackson

Following the visit, Meghan removed the head scarf to greet locals who had come out to catch a glimpse of the royals. A loud brass band played lively music for the couple as they shook hands and hugged well-wishers.

For more from the royal tour of Africa, watch the clip below:

