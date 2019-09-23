Welcome to Africa!

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and baby Archie touched down in Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday to kick start their royal tour of Africa, and chose not to do a traditional photo call as they exited the plane. A source tells ET that the couple flew commercial to Africa after criticism over the summer for their multiple trips via private jet. The source adds that the couple were "notably more relaxed than when they arrived in the Pacific," and were "all smiles, very touchy-feely with each other. They hugged everyone they met."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hit the ground running (or should we say, dancing!), with a jam-packed day of events. Choosing not to bring their 5-month-old son along, the couple visited the Nyanga township in Cape Town and made an appearance at The Justice Desk, an organization that helps women and girls with self-defense classes in an area with the highest murder rate in South Africa.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

For the visit, Meghan wore an $85 black-and-white printed dress with wedges from the sustainable Malawian brand Castaner.

Both Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, couldn’t help but dance with local children as a lively African beat was played, and the crowd cheered the royal couple on as they got into the festivities.

Harry has all the moves! pic.twitter.com/Na84sWJHtg — Emily Nash (@emynash) September 23, 2019

Harry and Meghan each gave moving speeches to the crowd, praising their work in a violent community.

“The rights of women and girls is something that is very close to my heart, and the cause I have spent the majority of my life advocating for because I know that when women are empowered, the entire community flourishes,” Meghan told the group. “So to be able to meet all of you today who are standing up for what’s right in the face of adversity, I applaud you. We are encouraged to hear your President take the next steps to work towards preventing gender-based violence through education and necessary changes to reinforce the values of modern South Africa.”

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan concluded her speech by seemingly distancing herself from her royal title in an attempt to better connect with the crowd.

“And just on one personal note, may I just say that while I am here with my husband as a member of the royal family, I want you to know that for me I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color and as your sister,” she said. “I am here with you and I am here FOR you and I thank you so much for showing my husband and I the spirit of Ubuntu and I look forward to our time over the next few days together.”

Harry also got personal, referencing his new role as a father.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

“Touching on what your president said last week – no man is born to cause harm to women, this is learned behavior, and a cycle that needs to be broken,” he said. “To me, the real testament of your strength isn’t physical, it’s what’s up here and what’s in here. Your strength is in your spirit, which for me means honoring and protecting my wife, and being a positive role model for my son.”

Though he wasn’t at the event, baby Archie received an adorable shirt that read, “Be a Voice for Justice.”

It is unknown whether Archie will be making any official appearances on the couple’s tour, but he was spotted in a white knit cap exiting the plane, a look that reminded many of a baby Prince Harry with his mother, Princess Diana, in 1985.

For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

