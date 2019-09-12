She may have a royal title, but Meghan Markle is a mom first!

The 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex officially ended her maternity leave on Thursday, attending the launch of her Smart Set capsule collection in collaboration with Smart Works charity.

Markle attended the event and even gave a speech, praising the work of Smart Works, an organization that helps outfit women for their job interviews.

At the end of the event, Markle was overheard by Royal reporters explaining her need for a speedy exit.

“I’ve got to get back to the baby, it’s feed time,” she told a group of women, referencing her 5-month-old son, Archie.

“I’ve got to get back to the baby, it’s feed time.” Meghan chatting to a group of women who have been helped back into employment by @SmartWorksHQ and are wearing some of The Smart Set capsule collection launched today #smartworkspic.twitter.com/00mfLPzpcr — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) September 12, 2019

Apart from a quick weekend trip to New York City to cheer on her pal Serena Williams in the U.S. Open, Markle has barely spent any time away from her little guy. She even plans to bring him with her and husband Prince Harry on the family’s Royal Tour of Africa at the end of the month.

Prince Harry recently opened up on Instagram about the trip, saying, “In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me… On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa!”

It is unknown how many public appearances Archie will make throughout the tour, but Royal reporters have noted that the couple will be making those decisions closer to the time of their trip.

For more from the Royals, watch the clip below:

