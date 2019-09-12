News

Meghan Markle Launches Capsule Collection, Marking Second Major Solo Project as Duchess

By Rachel McRady‍
Meghan Markle
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s maternity leave is officially over!

The 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex launched her Smart Set capsule collection in collaboration with Smart Works on Thursday. Markle is an official royal patron of the charity, which is dedicated to helping women dress for job interviews. 

The Duchess unveiled the collection on the rooftop of the Oxford Street John Lewis in London, one of the busiest shopping areas in the city. 

She arrived at the event wearing black Jigsaw trousers from her collection and a thin brown belt and a white button-down Misha Nonoo shirt, also from the collection. She paired the look with pumpkin-colored heels.

Meghan Markle
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Smart Set capsule collection features top British clothing brands including Jigsaw, John Lewis & Partners, Marks & Spencer, and Misha Nonoo. 

The collection includes a blazer and trousers from Jigsaw, a tote bag large enough to fit interview essentials from John Lewis & Partners, a dress from Marks & Spencer, and “the perfect crisp white shirt” from Misha Nonoo.

Meghan Markle capsule collection
Jigsaw
Meghan Markle capsule collection
Jigsaw
Meghan Markle capsule collection
John Lewis & Partners
Meghan Markle capsule collection
Marks & Spencer

For every item bought during the collection’s sale, one will be donated to Smart Works, allowing customers to help the women using Smart Works to succeed. 

The collection is on sale starting Thursday for at least two weeks. 

In a statement to the press, Markle said, “Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organizations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact.” 

View this post on Instagram

Last month, The Duchess of Sussex surprised Smart Works clients during the capsule collection shoot in west London...Today, The Duchess, alongside @SmartWorksCharity - in partnership with @InsideJigsaw, @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer and @MishaNonoo - are incredibly proud to reveal to everyone, #TheSmartSet - a five piece capsule collection that will equip the Smart Works clients with the classic wardrobe pieces to help them feel confident as they mobilise back into the work space. • “Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organisations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact. It was just last September that we launched the ‘Together’ cookbook with the women of the Hubb Kitchen in Grenfell. Today, a year later, I am excited to celebrate the launch of another initiative of women supporting women, and communities working together for the greater good. Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project - placing purpose over profit and community over competition. In convening several companies rather than one, we’ve demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other - another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of” - The Duchess of Sussex The collection – which features a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and tote bag – will be on sale for two weeks starting today, with the objective of selling enough units to give Smart Works the essentials they need to help dress clients for the coming year! For every item bought during the sale of the collection, one will be donated to Smart Works, this 1:1 model allows customers to directly support the Smart Works women by playing a part in their success story - how they look and more importantly, how they feel. Photo © @JennyZarins

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

This marks the Duchess’ first big solo project since last year’s Together: Our Community Cookbook, in which she collaborated with victims of London’s Grenfell Tower fire. 

Markle is currently preparing to embark on her Royal Tour of Africa with Prince Harry and baby Archie later this month. For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Surprises Real Women in Sneak Peek Video of Fashion Line

Ellen DeGeneres Talks Meeting ‘Down to Earth’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Baby Archie

Meghan Markle Cheers on Serena Williams at U.S. Open Final -- See the Pics!

Meghan Markle Announces End of Maternity Leave and It's Coming Up Soon

Related Gallery