A royal cheering squad!

Meghan Markle attended the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Saturday, to cheer on her longtime pal, Serena Williams, in her final match against Canadian Bianca Andreescu.

For the occasion, Markle wore a blue jean button-up dress with a light grey jacket. Her dark locks were down and slightly tousled, and her makeup was soft and natural.

The royal mom was all smiles as she made her way to her seat, which was behind Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, and in front of Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour.

In addition to Markle, Williams has had some high-profile cheerleaders at the U.S. Open, including Gigi Hadid and Priyanka Chopra.

The trip from London to New York City marked the Duchess of Sussex’s first trip out of the country without her and Prince Harry's son, Archie, since the little cutie’s birth in early May. This also marks her return NYC following her baby shower which was held there and hosted by Williams.

Markle, 38, had previously cheered on Williams at Wimbledon this summer with her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, and the Duchess of Cambridge's sister, Pippa Middleton, by her side.

After her quick NYC getaway, Markle is next set to travel to South Africa on an official royal tour with Prince Harry and 5-month-old Archie. The 10-day trip will have Markle focusing on women in the region and making efforts in higher education.

