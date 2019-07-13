Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have made their return to Wimbledon.

The Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge attended the tennis tournament together in London, England, on Saturday to watch Meghan's good friend, Serena Williams, take on Romania's Simona Halep in the Ladies Singles Final. Kate stepped out in a beautiful green Dolce & Gabbana dress, which she previously wore during a royal outing with husband Prince William in 2016.

New mom Meghan looked chic in a white button-down shirt and Hugo Boss pleated white skirt with a blue design. Her dark locks were pulled back in a sleek ponytail.

The sister-in-laws were also joined by Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, who looked splendid in a white-and-blue floral dress. The event marked the first time the three ladies made a public appearance together.

Before the match, Kate also met junior players Kamilla Bartone, Oksana Selekhmeteva, Polina Kudermetova, and Giulia Morlet at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Wimbledon holds a special place in Meghan and Kate's hearts -- last July, the two had their first-ever solo outing together without their respective husbands, Prince Harry and Prince William, at the tennis tournament. They watched Williams and Germany's Angelique Kerber compete in the Ladies Single Final, which Williams ended up losing.

Meghan and Kate, both 37, have come a long way since rumors circulated that the two didn't get along. On Wednesday, the two had a play date with their kids at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire. Meghan brought her 2-month-old son, Archie, to watch Harry play in the polo match, while Kate also brought her three kids -- 5-year-old George, 4-year-old Charlotte, and 1-year-old Louis -- to watch William play on the opposite team.

ET spoke to royal expert Katie Nicholl earlier this month, and she said she believes the arrival of baby Archie has helped mend fences between the Fab Four.

"Archie is being held as the olive branch who has essentially repaired relations between the royal brothers," Nicholl said. "I think we all know that there have been rumors of tensions between William and Harry. The tensions went back to William being concerned about how quickly the relationship with Meghan was moving in those early days. I think the brothers have moved on [and] they’re on much better terms. I think probably Archie has had something to do with that."

Nicholl noted that while Will and Kate are "thrilled" to be a new aunt and uncle to Archie, another development that has likely helped improve the relationship is the fact that Harry and Meghan have moved to their own place in Windsor, after previously living in a cottage at Kensington Palace, where Will and Kate also reside.



"They're able to be a bit more independent of the Cambridges," Nicholl said of Meghan and Harry. "I think that has helped with relations, but without a doubt a new baby has definitely helped to heal tensions between the foursome."

Meanwhile, Meghan also recently made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon to watch Williams compete on July 4, but faced controversy over her security. Some attendees were upset that the new mom and her friends were seated in an area with no other event-goers around them, and that her security stopped some fans from taking photos in her direction, even when the photo was not of her.

