Serena Williams isn't planning on sharing any unsolicited parenting advice with her friend Meghan Markle -- at least, not any time soon.

The tennis superstar sat down for a BBC interview on Monday, ahead of the start of this year's Wimbledon tournament, and she admitted that the first few months of raising a baby are so busy for new parents, she doesn't feel like giving advice, even good advice, is the best idea early on.

"I never pass on words of wisdom because I feel like for everyone - when they have a kid, especially when you just have a baby - it's so difficult to just be," Williams shared. "It's just like, 'Get through the first three [or] four months and then we can talk.'"

Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, welcomed royal baby, Archie Harrison, on May 6, meaning Williams might be sharing some insight in just a few month's time.

During her BBC chat, the 23-time Grand Slam chap also dished on her own experiences as the mother of a 1-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia, whom she shares with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

"I want to leave a legacy," Williams shared. "I want to be this positive person for my daughter. Everything I do, I want to do it for my daughter and I've never obviously had that motivation before."

When the interview mentioned that Williams appears to "have the parenting thing totally down," the 37-year-old athlete disagreed.

"I totally do not," Williams said. "I am a mess."

Meanwhile, Markle is expected to come out to support her friend at Wimbledon during the tournament.

A source recently told ET that the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex is expected to take a break from her maternity leave to watch Williams compete when she takes to the court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for her first match on Tuesday.

