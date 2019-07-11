Meghan Markle made sure that a handful of fun tunes played during her and Prince Harry's wedding reception.

Idris Elba had the honor of being the DJ at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding last year -- and he's now spilling some details about how that night went. During an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra this week, Elba revealed that the former Suits star had a couple of requests when it came to the music he played that night.

"A lot of tunes went off," Elba admitted, sharing that he played "I Want to Dance With Somebody" by Whitney Houston.

"Meghan sent me a playlist with some bare tunes on it," he added. When asked to share more songs that were on Meghan's playlist, he hesitated but did share that "there was some West Coast on it. That's all I'm saying."

"I'm not gonna put their business out like that, that’s not fair," he said with a laugh after questioned if songs by Tupac, Dr. Dre or Snoop Dogg were played. "Ask Meghan and Harry."

Elba has previously opened up about being asked to DJ Meghan and Harry's wedding reception, telling Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show that he was dumbfounded.

“So Harry and I, we’ve hung out a couple of times through his dad’s charity, The Prince’s Trust, helped me out as a young actor,” he explained. “And so I do a lot of work with them; met Harry and William a few times. And Harry came to a couple of parties that I DJed and he was like, ‘Hey man, what are you doing on that date?’ And I go, ’Ah nothing.’ And he goes, ‘Hmm, would you DJ at my wedding?'”



That’s when the 46-year-old actor offered the daytime talk show host a baffled expression, “I was like, ‘Is this a joke? Are you joking?’”

Relive the royal wedding in the video below.

