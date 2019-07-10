It’s a royal play date!



On Wednesday, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton bonded with their kids at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire, making for more than a few precious photos with baby Archie, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George.



The Duchess of Sussex kept a low profile, rocking a long, flowing olive-green frock and sunglasses while holding her 2-month-old child. Close by was the Duchess of Cambridge, who chose a simple pink dress for the event as she corralled her 1-year-old and 5-year-old boys as well as her 4-year-old daughter. There was also a sweet moment where Charlotte and George were spotted playing with a soccer ball.

As for Prince Harry and Prince William, they participated in the polo match, playing on competing teams, and were photographed taking the field on horseback.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

Samir Hussein/WireImage

"The charity match will help raise funds and awareness for the charities supported by Their Royal Highnesses," a press release from Kensington Palace states. After the match, Harry was spotted by his wife and son's side.



This fun family outing comes just one day after a source gave ET new details on 37-year-old Markle’s guest editing role for the September issue of British Vogue.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for The King Power Royal Charity Polo

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The source said she’s been working closely with Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to share her vision, and hopes to highlight important philanthropic issues, along with a number of prominent women who have been making a difference. The source added that Meghan plans to reflect "on causes near and dear to her heart" when she guest edits the magazine, including women's empowerment and education, which "form the basis of her charity work."



It will be her first big project since welcoming her son with Harry in May. ET understands that at this time, there is no agreement in place for Meghan to participate in a regular column for U.S. Vogue with Anna Wintour.



