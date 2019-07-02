Kate Middleton is wowing in white!

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for day two of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

The chic royal opted for a midi-length, white shirt dress for the occasion, perhaps a nod to the players' tennis whites. Kate paired her dress with black heels, Ray-Ban sunglasses, a black Alexander McQueen bow belt and a straw bag by the same designer.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Kate chose to sit courtside for the event -- rather than in the traditional Royal Box seats -- as she took in the match between British player Harriet Dart and American Christina McHale. Kate's friends, Katie Boulter, a British tennis player, and Anne Keothavong, a retired British tennis star, sat alongside her at the match.

The Duchess appeared in great spirits, as she and her pals where seen giggling and chatting throughout the day.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Serena Williams and Roger Federer are also set to compete on the same court on Tuesday, something that has many speculating as to whether Kate's sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, will stop by the tournament, as she's good friends with Serena.

Andrew Couldridge/PA Images via Getty Images

A source recently told ET that Meghan, who welcomed her first child, Archie, with Prince Harry in May, is planning to break maternity leave and watch her pal play.

According to the source, the only thing that could keep Meghan from attending the annual tennis tournament is if the baby "keeps her home last minute."

The Duchess of Sussex has attended Wimbledon on several occasions, including last year when she sat next to Kate -- their first one-on-one outing together -- during the Ladies' Single Final match between Serena and Angelique Kerber. Serena ended up losing the match.

