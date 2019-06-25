Kate Middleton proves this summer outfit never goes out of style!

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted in Kingston, England on Tuesday, where she attended a photography workshop for Action for Children. The British beauty was all smiles as she sported a custom printed Ridley London dress with fluttery sleeves, Castañer espadrille wedges ($120) and fern motif Catherine Zoraida hoop earrings ($192).

The simple outfit formula of floaty midi, hoop earrings and tie-up wedges is absolutely perfect for warm-weather season. It's feminine, polished and easy and comfortable to toss on and look put-together without much effort (important for a busy mom of three!). Plus, the combination of the three pieces is timeless year after year as the duchess often demonstrates.

Kate has worn the earrings and shoes multiple times before. They're both accessories that'll become tried-and-true staples in your wardrobe.

Channel the royal's gorgeous summer style ahead by nabbing similar pieces for yourself.

