Almost every woman owns a black blazer, and if you don't, you should seriously consider it.

No matter what age you are, the sleek topper is a wardrobe staple that can be styled with an endless amount of ensembles whether you need a jacket to top off a dressy trouser and blouse or a low-key T-shirt and jeans.

The most stylish celebrities know this and are often seen wearing the must-have piece in a myriad of ways. To inspire your next outfit, we've gathered three standout looks from Meghan Markle, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kaia Gerber to copy.

Watch as our senior style editor Marisa Runyon styles ET's Katie Krause in the chicest black blazer outfits in the video above. Shop the exact clothes and accessories below.

Meghan Markle

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex has been spotted in a blazer many times. We love it when she pairs a gorgeous printed dress with a black blazer atop to add a touch of polish. This is the perfect outfit to take you from the office to drinks.

GET THE LOOK:

Photo: Ann Taylor

Photo: Gap

Photo: Ann Taylor

LOFT

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Gotham/GC Images

Need a new going-out look? Look no further than to the British model-turned-entrepreneur who consistently nails the balance of sexy and elegant. Throw on the topper over a flirty cropped tank and slinky silk skirt to provide coverage when you're en route to the bar. Add on crystal drop earrings, embellished strappy heels and a mini bag to complete the glamorous ensemble.

GET THE LOOK:

Photo: Are You Am I

Photo: Silk Laundry

Photo: Vince Camuto

Photo: ZAXIE

Photo: The Daily Edited

Kaia Gerber

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Yes, blazers can and should be styled with jeans, as seen on the model. It's the easiest way to elevate the casual piece. Wear with a minimalist bodysuit and a high-waist, rigid straight-leg pair for an effortless, cool result. Finish with edgy combat boots and hoop earrings.

GET THE LOOK:

Photo: Are You Am I

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Gorjana

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

12 of Meghan Markle's Favorite Makeup, Skincare and Hair Products

Emily Ratajkowski's New Affordable Collection Is Perfect for a Summer Night Out -- Shop It Now!

This Gorgeous New Lipstick Is Named After Jennifer Aniston -- Shop!

Watch another episode of How to Wear: