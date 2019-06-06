12 of Meghan Markle's Favorite Makeup, Skincare and Hair Products

Here's a question we often ask ourselves: how does Meghan Markle always look so put together?

Seeing any picture of the Duchess of Sussex, our jaws drop as we stare at her perfectly coifed tresses and glowy complexion. Even before the world became fascinated with the former Suits actress when she became engaged to Prince Harry in 2017, Meghan had been rocking the same gorgeous glam for years.

Although the now royal is quiet on the products she uses, Meghan was previously very vocal about her beauty routine during her Hollywood days in interviews, on her now defunct blog and social media.

Because we're very keen on knowing her go-to products (and we know you are too!), we've scoured and traced the times she shared her favorites, along with intel from the professionals who have worked with Meghan for years.

Ahead, discover and shop the exact makeup, skincare and hair products the actress-turned-duchess probably still keeps in her medicine cabinet and vanity.

Amazon

Meghan counted this iconic NARS product (with a blush-inducing name, pun intended) as one of her must-have makeup products in a 2014 interview with Allure, saying: "I use it on and off camera because it gives you a nice glow from within." Although she's now hush-hush on what she uses since becoming a royal, we can still see that the duchess wears the shimmery peachy pink shade on her cheeks. $30 at Amazon

Tatcha

An important (and often overlooked step) in any skincare routine is to exfoliate. It's crucial to slough off dead skin cells a couple of times a week for a smooth, glowy complexion and optimal product absorption. Meghan told the beauty mag in the same interview she loves the Tatcha Rice Enzyme Powder, which "sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation." $65 at Sephora

Amazon

The former actress also loves a good, cheap drugstore buy! Meghan shared with Beauty Banter during her Suits era she adores this affordable Nivea body lotion: "I use this religiously. It’s honestly my favorite lotion on the market, it’s so affordable, and makes my skin look and feel amazing. I would buy a case of this at a time if I could find it." $8 at Amazon

Nordstrom

Meghan credited the Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment with SPF 15 as her holy grail lip balm. "I have searched high and low and tried every kind of lip balm but this is the very best," she said in the same interview. "Soft, kissable, buttery lips. I swear by it." $24 at Nordstrom

Amazon

For hair, she revealed to the website she is "obsessed" with the Wella Hair Oil. "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable. I love this stuff! It also doubles as a pretty amazing body oil post bath," she shared. $20 at Amazon

Amazon

Hairstylist Michael Sparks, who has worked with Meghan since 2006, dished to ET that she uses this small bristle brush to tame frizz and smooth out the hairs around her face for a polished look. "She would actually bring that and be like, 'Use this!'" he said. "She uses it every day." Watch Sparks recreate the brunette's signature wavy blowout on ET's Lauren Zima in the video here. $10 at Amazon

Amazon

The natural beauty loves to show off her beautiful freckles, so she's never seen wearing a full-coverage foundation. Meghan seems to have been following this rule for a long time as she revealed in a 2014 interview with Birchbox that she only applies base makeup on areas where needed and "spread it with a beautyblender." "I never want to cover my freckles, so we just do a 'wash' of foundation in certain sections instead of over the entire face," she commented. $20 at Amazon

Amazon

It's no secret Meghan has always had great hair, way before even dating Prince Harry. Turns out her voluminous 'do was created thanks to a hair flip with the help of this cult favorite texturizing spray from Oribe. She told the beauty subscription company: "There is nothing like a hair flip! When my hair is feeling a little weighted, Suanne, my hair artist on set, has me bend forward and she sprays a little Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray or nothing at all, and then has me 'flip back hard' to give my hair a little extra bounce." BRB, trying this out now. $46 at Amazon

Amazon

The California native revealed to SHAPE in 2016 that she jumped on the coconut oil trend to use for beauty purposes and in the kitchen: "I have been using a lot of coconut oil though of late, on my skin, on my hair, like it's a deep conditioner. And then even to cook with." $10 at Amazon

Nordstrom

She also raved in the same interview about one of her "favorite things in the world" -- YSL Touche Éclat Concealer. The widely acclaimed makeup product, which she's mentioned in multiple interviews, has been praised for instantly brightening under the eyes. "It'll save you on the days you didn't get quite enough sleep," Meghan added. $35 at Nordstrom

Amazon

Makeup artist Lydia Sellers, who worked with Meghan on the set of Suits, told ET that the royal wore RMS' Living Luminizer cream highlighter for that lit-from-within glow. "We love the RMS products. They are organic and all natural," Sellers said. $38 at Amazon

Although Meghan has yet to confirm, People reported she is a big fan of Charlotte Tilbury's matte lipstick in Very Victoria. (She most likely wore the shade for her engagement photos, according to Hello.) The lipstick, which is coincidentally named after the duchess' friend, Victoria Beckham, boasts a beautiful taupe nude hue -- a color often seen on Meghan's pout. We're not surprised since the celebrity makeup artist's products are a hit among the royal's inner circle including Beckham and Amal Clooney. $26 at Net-A-Porter

