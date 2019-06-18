Want a pout like Jennifer Aniston's?

Look no further than Charlotte Tilbury's new Hot Lips 2 collection -- the second installment in the universally flattering lipstick range, inspired by her A-list muses. The celebrity makeup artist launched the first Hot Lips in 2016, featuring 16 shades named after Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian West, Victoria Beckham and more. The second collection boasts 11 shades in matte and creamy formulas named after a new batch of iconic celebs, including a tawny beachy rose color, called Glowing Jen after Aniston.

“Jennifer Aniston is known for her lit-from-within goddess glow -- she’s a Queen of Glow!" Tilbury explains in a press release. "And so, looking at her sun-kissed complexion, I wanted to create a tawny beachy rose that would complement her effortlessly beach-but-chic vibe. This is a universal color that looks good on everyone! It enlivens the complexion to give you instant looking health!"

Another shade we're obsessed with? A soft berry pink called Amazing Amal, named after Amal Clooney, of course! Tilbury has glammed up the fashionista's face on multiple occasions and Clooney has made the berry lip her signature.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for OMEGA

“Amal Clooney is the most inspiring, incredible role model. She has such a timeless poise and elegance, and she wears makeup in a very chic, effortless way!" Tilbury says. "I wanted to create a soft elegant, berry-pink with the neutral-ness of warm berry, that can be used as a stain, or to add an enlivening pop of color to any outfit. Amal would wear this to a red carpet or to make a speech."

Other shades include Viva La Vergara, a chic wine color named after Sofia Vergara, a pale pink called Dancefloor Princess, inspired by Kylie Minogue, and a sexy nude hue named Angel Alessandra after Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio. The lipsticks are also housed in newly designed bullets that channel fashion, Hollywood, rock 'n' roll and magic.

Peek the gorgeous shades ahead and shop them and the rest of the collection, available for $37 each, on June 20.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

12 of Meghan Markle's Favorite Makeup, Skincare and Hair Products

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best Beauty Deals

The Best New Fashion & Beauty Products -- Shay Mitchell's Luggage Collection, Baby Phat Relaunch & More!

4 Celebrity Haircut Trends You're Going to See Everywhere This Summer -- Bangs, Bobs & More!