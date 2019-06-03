We can't be the only ones who always get an itch for a salon visit once summer hits.

Blame it on warm weather, we're perusing through all the haircut inspiration to bring to our hairstylist.

Celebs seem to have a similar idea as stars like Kim Kardashian West, Miley Cyrus and Hilary Duff have switched up their 'dos in time for the new season.

If you're feeling the same, look no further than the biggest haircut trends to try right now.

Bangs

Fringe is ruling the hair world right now. A plethora of stars are already rocking the 'do in a variety of styles from blunt, eye-grazing wispies on Miley Cyrus to Yara Shahidi's curly baby bangs. Seventies-inspired curtain bangs are a top choice as of late, as seen on Hilary Duff and Camila Cabello. The soft, longer, romantic style allows you to sweep them to the side -- a great option for bang beginners.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Rich Fury/FilmMagic

Bob

The short, straight-line crop still continues to be popular among celebs as temperatures rise. Kim Kardashian West just debuted the same bob she rocked last summer. British actress Lily James also went for the chop recently, and pop star Dua Lipa continues to enjoy her edgy, chin-length tresses.

@kimkardashiansnap / Instagram

Pixie

If you're really in for a change, a chic shaggy pixie cut is calling your name. Kristen Stewart has been a longtime pixie gal, which accentuates her fierce bone structure. Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke looked incredible in a layered version, featuring longer side-swept bangs.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Long

Whether you're not ready to say goodbye to long hair or you're trying to grow your locks out, we suggest keeping your length, but going in for a little healthy trim. Katy Perry, Chrissy Teigen and Lily Collins, who all used to rock short cuts, have grown out their hair (sometimes with the help of extensions). Ask your hairstylist for long, subtle layers to add a touch of texture and bounce.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Capitol Records

Say Cheese!/GC Images

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Sign up for ET's newsletter! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Returns to the Hairstyle She Regretted Having Last Summer

Maisie Williams Reveals Her New Blonde Hair as 'Game of Thrones' Ends

Halle Berry Debuts Buzzed Hairstyle While Talking About Being a 'Badass' Role Model for Women (Exclusive)

Related Gallery