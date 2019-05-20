Maisie Williams Reveals Her New Blonde Hair as 'Game of Thrones' Ends

Maisie Williams is saying goodbye to Game of Thrones with a new hairdo!

The actress, who played Arya Stark on the epic HBO series, shared a pic on her Instagram of her new blonde hair ahead of the show's finale on Sunday.

Williams is no stranger to hair changes. The British beauty previously rocked purple locks at the season's premiere in April. She also had pink hair before. The 22-year-old star is naturally a brunette like her GoT character. Her bright new 'do is a total departure from her alter ego.

Following the reveal of Arya's fate, fans are calling for a spinoff on social media.

ET's Leanne Aguilera sat down with Williams last month, where she described her experience of wrapping up the show.

"It was just really emotional," she said. "You can start to get yourself so down on [everything], being like, 'This is the last time I'm gonna read scripts. This is the last time I'm going to be in this location.' I got to a point where I had to stop doing that because then I was just going to have a nervous breakdown."

