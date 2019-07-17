Amazon Prime Day 2019: Shop Remaining Beauty Deals From Honest Beauty, Revlon & Crest
Amazon Prime Day may have ended, but there are a lot of deals still available to scoop up!
So many beauty products are still majorly discounted, including skincare, makeup and tools. To help you score big one last time, ET Style has plucked the best remaining beauty deals on Amazon.
The highly-rated Pronexa lash-and-brow serum, Revlon's hot brush and the Crest teeth whitening kit are highlights.
Ahead, shop post-Prime Day beauty discounts you can't pass up.
Shop remaining Amazon deals:
Boscia Detoxifying Cleanser,
$30 $21
Deciniee Jade Roller & Gua Sha Tools Set,
$30 $17
Magic Beauty Balm,
$13 $10
Pronexa Lavish Lash Eyelash & Brow Serum,
$100 $30 (Rated 4.3 out of 5 stars and over 13,000 reviews!)
NeoCutis Lumière Bio-restorative Eye Cream,
$97 $68 (one of our editors has used this for two years!)
pmd Personal Microderm,
$180 $159
Crest 3D White Teeth Whitening Strips Kit,
$70 $45
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer,
$60 $44
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case,
$200 $170
Amazon Echo Dot,
$50 $25
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
