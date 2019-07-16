Shopping

Amazon Prime Day Alternative Deals: Target, Macy's, H&M & More!

By Amy Lee‍
Madewell

Amazon Prime Day isn't the only big sale happening right now. 

Many retailers are also offering big discounts across multiple categories, giving us another reason to keep shopping. Many are running in conjunction with Prime Day, which means they will end today. 

So get your cards ready and add your favorites to cart by shopping ET Style's picks of current summer sales worth diving into. 

Here's a quick breakdown of the best sales we've seen:  

  • H&M: Up to 70% off select items.
  • Target: Up to 30% off select departments through July 16. 
  • Macy's: Shop 40-70% off new markdowns through July 16. Shop our hand-picked deals
  • Nordstrom: Discounts across all departments, including new arrivals, until August 4. Early access for cardmembers before the sale opens to the public on July 19. Shop the best fashion and beauty deals.
  • Dermstore: Up to 25% off select items through July 16. Use the code: DEALDAY. 
  • Ann Taylor: Up to 60-75% off original prices through July 16. Use the code: SUMMER40. 
  • Outdoor Voices: Up to 50% off select styles. 
  • Walmart: Save on Rollbacks, special buys and clearance items. Women's luxury fragrance is discounted up to 50% off. 
  • Net-a-Porter: Extra 20% off "Sale Must-Have" items. 
  • Madewell: Extra 30% off all sale styles. Use the code: VERYRARE. 
  • Forever 21: Up to 80% off on 5000+ items. Spend $50 or more on regular price items and get $10 off with code: TAKE10. Spend $75 or more and get $20 with code: TAKE20. 

Shop summer sales: 

H&M

H&M embroidered ruffled dress
H&M

Embroidered Ruffled Dress, $99 $50

H&M checked bandeau bikini top and bottom
H&M

Bandeau Bikini Top, $25 $11; Bikini Bottoms High Waist, $20 $9

Target

Uncle Funky's Daughter Curly Magic Curl Stimulator
Target

Uncle Funky's Daughter Curly Magic Curl Stimulator, $16 $12 

Universal Thread Plus Size Twill Shirt
Target

Universal Thread Plus Size Twill Shirt, $23 $12

Macy's  

Fossil Carlie Two-Tone Watch
Amazon

Fossil Carlie Two-Tone Watch, $125 $55

Alfani fit & flare midi dress
Macy's

Alfani Fit & Flare Midi Dress, $100 $50

 

Nordstrom 

Topshop Double Breasted Plaid Blazer
Nordstrom

Topshop Double Breasted Plaid Blazer, $110 $70

Oribe styling set
Nordstrom

Oribe Full Size Styling Set, $92 $61

Dermstore 

Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000
Dermstore

Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000, $249 $187

Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase
Dermstore

Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase $85 $64

Ann Taylor 

Ann Taylor Melange Linen Blend Sweater Shell
Ann Taylor

Melange Linen Blend Sweater Shell, $60 $22

Ann Taylor Hartley Suede Heeled Sandals
Ann Taylor

Hartley Suede Heeled Sandals, $138 $36

Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices 7/8 Springs Leggings
Outdoor Voices

7/8 Springs Leggings, $85 $51

Walmart

DF by Dearfoams Crossed Slide Slipper
Walmart

DF by Dearfoams Crossed Slide Slipper, $30 $9 

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette
Walmart

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette, $102 $54

Net-a-Porter

Self-Portrait Ruffled Printed Satin Top
Net-a-Porter

Self-Portrait Ruffled Printed Satin Top, $275 $110

Chloe drew bijou bag
Net-a-Porter

Chloe Drew Bijou Shoulder Bag, $1950 $936

Madewell  

Madewell The Small Drawstring Transport Crossbody
Madewell

The Small Drawstring Transport Crossbody, $128 $81

Madewell yellow tie wrap top
Madewell

Texture & Thread Wrap Top, $45 $21

Forever 21

Forever 21 Wide-Brim Straw Tassel-Trim Hat
Forever 21

Wide-Brim Straw Tassel-Trim Hat, $20 $10

Forever 21 striped smocked top
Forever 21

Striped Smocked Top, $15 $11 

