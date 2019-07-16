Amazon Prime Day Alternative Deals: Target, Macy's, H&M & More!
Amazon Prime Day isn't the only big sale happening right now.
Many retailers are also offering big discounts across multiple categories, giving us another reason to keep shopping. Many are running in conjunction with Prime Day, which means they will end today.
So get your cards ready and add your favorites to cart by shopping ET Style's picks of current summer sales worth diving into.
Here's a quick breakdown of the best sales we've seen:
- H&M: Up to 70% off select items.
- Target: Up to 30% off select departments through July 16.
- Macy's: Shop 40-70% off new markdowns through July 16. Shop our hand-picked deals.
- Nordstrom: Discounts across all departments, including new arrivals, until August 4. Early access for cardmembers before the sale opens to the public on July 19. Shop the best fashion and beauty deals.
- Dermstore: Up to 25% off select items through July 16. Use the code: DEALDAY.
- Ann Taylor: Up to 60-75% off original prices through July 16. Use the code: SUMMER40.
- Outdoor Voices: Up to 50% off select styles.
- Walmart: Save on Rollbacks, special buys and clearance items. Women's luxury fragrance is discounted up to 50% off.
- Net-a-Porter: Extra 20% off "Sale Must-Have" items.
- Madewell: Extra 30% off all sale styles. Use the code: VERYRARE.
- Forever 21: Up to 80% off on 5000+ items. Spend $50 or more on regular price items and get $10 off with code: TAKE10. Spend $75 or more and get $20 with code: TAKE20.
Shop summer sales:
H&M
Embroidered Ruffled Dress, $99
$50
Bandeau Bikini Top,
$25 $11; Bikini Bottoms High Waist, $20 $9
Target
Uncle Funky's Daughter Curly Magic Curl Stimulator,
$16 $12
Universal Thread Plus Size Twill Shirt,
$23 $12
Macy's
Fossil Carlie Two-Tone Watch,
$125 $55
Alfani Fit & Flare Midi Dress,
$100 $50
Nordstrom
Topshop Double Breasted Plaid Blazer,
$110 $70
Oribe Full Size Styling Set,
$92 $61
Dermstore
Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000,
$249 $187
Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase
$85 $64
Ann Taylor
Melange Linen Blend Sweater Shell,
$60 $22
Hartley Suede Heeled Sandals,
$138 $36
Outdoor Voices
7/8 Springs Leggings,
$85 $51
Walmart
DF by Dearfoams Crossed Slide Slipper,
$30 $9
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette,
$102 $54
Net-a-Porter
Self-Portrait Ruffled Printed Satin Top,
$275 $110
Chloe Drew Bijou Shoulder Bag,
$1950 $936
Madewell
The Small Drawstring Transport Crossbody,
$128 $81
Texture & Thread Wrap Top,
$45 $21
Forever 21
Wide-Brim Straw Tassel-Trim Hat,
$20 $10
Striped Smocked Top,
$15 $11
