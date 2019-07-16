Amazon Prime Day Alternative Deals: Target, Macy's, H&M & More!

Amazon Prime Day isn't the only big sale happening right now.

Many retailers are also offering big discounts across multiple categories, giving us another reason to keep shopping. Many are running in conjunction with Prime Day, which means they will end today.

So get your cards ready and add your favorites to cart by shopping ET Style's picks of current summer sales worth diving into.

Here's a quick breakdown of the best sales we've seen:

Shop summer sales:

Target

Amazon

Nordstrom

Dermstore

Ann Taylor

Outdoor Voices

Walmart

Madewell

Forever 21

