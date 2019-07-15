Macy's Black Friday in July Sale: Shop Can't-Miss Fashion & Beauty Deals
So many sales, so little time!
In addition to Amazon Prime Day, Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and other major summer sales, Macy's Black Friday in July event is well underway. Through Tuesday, July 16, the department store is offering big savings on full-priced items across multiple departments including clothing, beauty, accessories and more.
Highlights include jewelry deals, which feature a pair of classic one-carat diamond stud earrings that is 66% off (Meghan Markle vibes, anyone?) and a plethora of makeup and skincare bargains (including the cult favorite, Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette!).
Shop our handpicked selects of the best fashion and beauty discounts you can't miss from Macy's Black Friday in July sale before prices go back up.
Jewelry
Macy's 14k Yellow Gold Wide Hoop Earrings,
$400 $89
TruMiracle 1 Carat Diamond Stud Earrings,
$1500 $500
Giani Bernini 18k Gold Over Sterling Silver Bar Necklace,
$130 $39
Macy's Diamond Bangle Bracelet Trio,
$600 $180
Beauty
Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette,
$54 $38
Tarte 2-Pc. Glamazon Colors Eye Set,
$50 $25
Benefit 3-Pc. Lash & Bronze Blowout! Set,
$40 $20
Korres 4-Pc. Wild Rose Radiance Gift Set,
$65 $33
Apparel
I.N.C. 3/4-Sleeve Blazer,
$80 $55
Free People Lilah Strapless Midi Dress,
$98 $49
Joe's Jeans The Callie Cropped Jeans,
$178 $100
Bar III Like It Or Knot One-Piece,
$88 $48
Style & Co. Plus Size Flutter-Sleeve Top,
$45 $23
Accessories
Converse x Miley Cyrus High Top Sneakers,
$70 $34
I.N.C. Clear Bucket Bag,
$80 $40
The Sak Sanibel Mini Crossbody,
$99 $60
Kipling City Pack Backpack,
$114 $69
Kipling Banana Pencil Case,
$22 $14
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
