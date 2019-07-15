So many sales, so little time!

In addition to Amazon Prime Day, Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and other major summer sales, Macy's Black Friday in July event is well underway. Through Tuesday, July 16, the department store is offering big savings on full-priced items across multiple departments including clothing, beauty, accessories and more.

Highlights include jewelry deals, which feature a pair of classic one-carat diamond stud earrings that is 66% off (Meghan Markle vibes, anyone?) and a plethora of makeup and skincare bargains (including the cult favorite, Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette!).

Shop our handpicked selects of the best fashion and beauty discounts you can't miss from Macy's Black Friday in July sale before prices go back up.

