Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Last Day to Shop the Best Fashion & Beauty Deals
It's the last day of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!
The department store's biggest sale of the year is ending today, so this is your last chance to score can't-miss discounts on new arrivals.
Some of the best deals include Ray-Ban sunglasses, fall-ready Hunter boots, Meghan Markle's favorite denim line, Mother, and Nike sneakers. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale also offers amazing deals on beauty exclusives, brimming with serious discounts on even the most high-end products from La Mer, Charlotte Tilbury, Dior and more.
Shop ET Style's top picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary before prices go up tomorrow.
When Does the Sale End?
The last day is Aug. 4 and prices will go back up on Aug. 5.
Which Brands Are on Sale?
Nordstrom carries some of the biggest luxury and contemporary designers, along with high-street brands, their exclusive, in-house "Nordstrom Made" lines and a plethora of makeup, skincare, hair and beauty tool brands.
Here is a sample of brands that are offering discounts.
Designers/Contemporary: Marc Jacobs, L'Agence, Kate Spade New York, Vince, Rebecca Minkoff, AG, Coach
High-Street: Topshop, ASTR The Label, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, Lucky Brand, Madewell
Nordstrom Brands: BP., Treasure & Bond, Halogen, Zella, Something Navy
Beauty: Dior, La Mer, Le Labo, simplehuman, Diptyque, ghd, T3, NARS, Yves Saint Laurent, Charlotte Tilbury
Shop our picks:
ASTR The Label Lace Midi Dress,
$89 $59
MCM Sarah Leather & Visetos Canvas Hobo,
$795 $530
Ray-Ban 52mm Aviator Polarized Sunglasses,
$213 $100
Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover,
$78 $50
BP. Lightweight Sweater,
$39 $26
MAC Up Close and Personal Lip Set, $37 (Exclusive)
Charlotte Tilbury Easy Portable Pocket Sized Eye Palette, $55 (Exclusive)
La Mer Mini Miracles Set,
$122 $90
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw,
$147 $97
Dior Layering Lashes Set,
$80 $58
Drybar Get Brushin' & Crushin' Set,
$238 $165
Nike Free TR 8 Premium Training Shoe,
$100 $74
Diptyque Floral Candle & Eau de Toilette Set,
$105 $72
Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum Set,
$177 $125
T3 Cura Hair Dryer,
$235 $155
Nuface White Trinity Anniversary Facial Toning Kit,
$325 $218
Beautyblender All That Glitters Makeup Sponge Set,
$54 $35
Mother The Pixie Ankle Skinny Jeans,
$228 $152
Good American Good Curve Straight Leg Jeans,
$179 $120
Alo Double Take Crop Sweatshirt,
$88 $58
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings,
$59 $39
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan,
$116 $77
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra,
$68 $34
Oliver Peoples Sayer Aviator Sunglasses,
$420 $281
Ray-Ban Highstreet Round Sunglasses,
$158 $105
Chelsea28 Floral & Dot Print Wrap Dress,
$169 $100
Sam Edelman Leather Moto Jacket,
$360 $240
Sam Edelman Hiltin Knee High Boot,
$250 $165
UGG Kantner Pajama Pants,
$68 $45
Rag & Bone Raina Metallic Sweater Tank,
$295 $197
Paige Hoxton Ripped High Waist Skinny Jeans,
$229 $153
The Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver Pro Line 1.25-Inch Curling Iron,
$199 $133
Serene House Macaron Aromatherapy Diffuser,
$50 $33
Missoni Home Stephan Bath Towel,
$85 $60
Anthropologie Attingham Pitcher,
$58 $38
Nordstrom Chevron Luggage Set,
$299 $200
Rails Hunter Plaid Shirt,
$158 $100
Sanctuary Plus Size Rowen Military Jacket,
$129 $86
NeuLash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo,
$190 $95
Vince Textured V-Neck Sweater,
$275 $184
Steve Madden Jillian Bootie,
$130 $87
Hunter Tour Packable Rain Boot,
$150 $100
Marc Jacobs The Box Bag,
$295 $196
Tom Ford Eye & Mini Lip Set,
$126 $88 Sold Out: Fresh Rose Hydration Rush Ritual Set, $101 $69 Sold Out: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Throw Blanket, $147 $97 Sold Out: Jo Malone London Cologne Collection, $115 $92 Sold Out: Diptyque Set of 5 Travel Size Candles, $75 $55 Sold Out: La Mer The Soothing Collection, $475 $360 Sold Out: T3 Grey SinglePass Curl 1.25-inch, $160 $107 Sold Out: simplehuman Sensor Mirror Pro Wide View, $400 $250 Sold Out: Michele Relevé Diamond Two-Tone Watch $2895 $1939 Sold Out: NARS Hot Tropic Lip Gloss Set, $96 $39 Sold Out: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Duo, $43 $25 Sold Out: Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $98 $65 Sold Out: Sunday Riley Essentials Set, $148 $99 Sold Out: Slip for Beauty Sleep Slipsilk Pure Silk Queen Pillowcases, $170 $119 Sold Out: Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe, $130 $97 Sold Out: Supergoop! SPF 50 Sunscreen Mist Trio, $57 $38 Sold Out: Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit, $78 $60
