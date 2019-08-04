It's the last day of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

The department store's biggest sale of the year is ending today, so this is your last chance to score can't-miss discounts on new arrivals.

Some of the best deals include Ray-Ban sunglasses, fall-ready Hunter boots, Meghan Markle's favorite denim line, Mother, and Nike sneakers. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale also offers amazing deals on beauty exclusives, brimming with serious discounts on even the most high-end products from La Mer, Charlotte Tilbury, Dior and more.

Shop ET Style's top picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary before prices go up tomorrow.

When Does the Sale End?

The last day is Aug. 4 and prices will go back up on Aug. 5.

Which Brands Are on Sale?

Nordstrom carries some of the biggest luxury and contemporary designers, along with high-street brands, their exclusive, in-house "Nordstrom Made" lines and a plethora of makeup, skincare, hair and beauty tool brands.

Here is a sample of brands that are offering discounts.

Designers/Contemporary: Marc Jacobs, L'Agence, Kate Spade New York, Vince, Rebecca Minkoff, AG, Coach

High-Street: Topshop, ASTR The Label, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, Lucky Brand, Madewell

Nordstrom Brands: BP., Treasure & Bond, Halogen, Zella, Something Navy

Beauty: Dior, La Mer, Le Labo, simplehuman, Diptyque, ghd, T3, NARS, Yves Saint Laurent, Charlotte Tilbury

Shop our picks:

Need more help with shopping? Check out ET Style's picks of the best clothing subscription boxes.

