The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale went live this morning, and one category emerged as a clear winner: beauty tools!

First up, hair. We’ve been coveting celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa’s Beachwaver pro curling iron all summer, as the self-rotating curling iron effortlessly creates beach-tousled waves. Want more proof? Hundreds of positive reviews have sung praises for the innovative tool.

The hair tools don’t end there -- Drybar’s beloved heated straightening brush set is 30% off right now, designed to keep your locks sleek and shiny despite the summer humidity.

There are so many luxury skincare tools on sale, too! The NuFace facial toning kit, a clinically-tested anti-aging tool designed to minimize wrinkles and tighten skin, is reduced over $100. The beloved Foreo Luna facial cleanser, Dr. Dennis Gross facial steamer and more are also discounted.

Ahead, shop the best makeup, skincare and hair tool deals you can't pass up.

