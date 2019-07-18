Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Meghan Markle's Favorite Jeans Brand Is 33% Off
Meghan Markle's favorite jeans brand is on sale!
Since the Duchess of Sussex was spotted sporting skinny jeans from L.A.-based denim line, Mother, at the Invictus Games in 2017, they sold out multiple times. You can now get your hands on a pair from Mother for 33% off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Sleek, flattering and versatile, the black Pixie Ankle Skinny Jeans are reduced from $228 to $152 for a limited time until the Nordstrom sale ends on Aug. 4. Nordstrom credit card holders currently receive early access to the sale before it opens to the public tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. PST.
If Meghan's sold-out jeans, called the Looker Frayed Ankle Skinny Jeans in Love Gun, indicate anything, we suggest you hurry and grab the pair for yourself.
Wondering about Meghan's exact pair? Well, it's not on sale but it is available to shop on Nordstrom right now, so might as well get both, right?
Shop Mother jeans on sale:
Mother The Pixie Ankle Skinny Jeans,
$228 $152
Shop Meghan's exact jeans:
Mother The Looker Frayed Ankle Skinny Jeans, $228
