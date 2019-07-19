Khloe Kardashian's denim brand, Good American, is on sale at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Multiple pairs from the reality TV star's line are discounted 33% off, and we plan to stock up. Available in sizes from 00 to 24, Good American jeans come in an array of styles suited for any preference -- whether you're a basic skinny jeans girl, into roomier silhouettes or love an interesting hem detail.

Jeans seem to be a hot ticket for the Nordstrom sale. One of Meghan Markle's favorite denim brands, Mother, is also offering a discount.

In addition, there are lots of beauty deals to scoop up, including Charlotte Tilbury's bestselling Pillow Talk lip products.

Shop Good American pairs on sale, below.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Public Access Starts Today!

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Meghan Markle's Favorite Jeans Brand Is 33% Off

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Rare Discount on Bestselling Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit