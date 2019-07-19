Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Public Access Starts Today!
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will soon open to the public.
In a few hours, the department store’s biggest sale event will grant access to everyone (not just Nordstrom credit card holders) at 9:30 a.m. PST.
An expansive list of brands across various categories, including women’s fashion, beauty and home, will be discounted for a limited time -- featuring new and full-price products!
Nordstrom credit card holders, take advantage of the early access now while it lasts. Everyone else should bookmark the items they’re eyeing as pieces sell out fast and prices go back up on Aug. 5.
ET Style’s favorites include black skinny jeans from Meghan Markle’s favorite denim brand, Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lip kit, Spanx faux leather leggings, Barefoot Dreams blanket and Rag & Bone sweater top.
Shop the best, can’t-pass-up discounts from the Nordstrom sale below.
When Does It Take Place?
It began on July 12 for Nordstrom cardmembers who receive early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale discounts before it opens to the public on July 19 at 9:30 a.m. PST/12:30 p.m. EST online. In-store hours vary. The last day is Aug. 4 and prices will go back up on Aug. 5.
How Can I Access the Deals?
As mentioned, being a Nordstrom cardmember gives you early access to the sale a week in advance, giving you a better chance to score coveted items before they sell out. Receive a $40 bonus note for signing up for future use.
Which Brands Will Go on Sale?
Nordstrom carries some of the biggest luxury and contemporary designers, along with high-street brands, their exclusive, in-house "Nordstrom Made" lines and a plethora of makeup, skincare, hair and beauty tool brands.
Here is a sample of brands that are offering discounts.
Designers/Contemporary: Marc Jacobs, L'Agence, Kate Spade New York, Vince, Rebecca Minkoff, AG, Coach
High-Street: Topshop, ASTR The Label, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, Lucky Brand, Madewell
Nordstrom Brands: BP., Treasure & Bond, Halogen, Zella, Something Navy
Beauty: Dior, La Mer, Le Labo, simplehuman, Diptyque, ghd, T3, NARS, Yves Saint Laurent, Charlotte Tilbury
Shop our picks:
Alo Double Take Crop Sweatshirt,
$88 $58
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings,
$59 $39
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan,
$116 $77
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra,
$68 $41
Oliver Peoples Sayer Aviator Sunglasses,
$420 $281
Ray-Ban Highstreet Round Sunglasses,
$158 $105
Chelsea28 Floral & Dot Print Wrap Dress,
$169 $100
Sam Edelman Leather Moto Jacket,
$360 $240
Mother The Pixie Ankle Skinny Jeans,
$228 $152
Sam Edelman Hiltin Knee High Boot,
$250 $165
UGG Kantner Pajama Pants,
$68 $45
Rag & Bone Raina Metallic Sweater Tank,
$295 $197
Paige Hoxton Ripped High Waist Skinny Jeans,
$229 $153
Sunday Riley Essentials Set,
$148 $99
The Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver Pro Line 1.25-Inch Curling Iron,
$199 $133
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Throw Blanket,
$147 $97
Serene House Macaron Aromatherapy Diffuser,
$50 $33
Missoni Home Stephan Bath Towel,
$85 $60
Anthropologie Attingham Pitcher,
$58 $38
Nordstrom Chevron Luggage Set,
$299 $200
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Duo,
$43 $25
NARS Hot Tropic Lip Gloss Set,
$96 $39
Fresh Rose Hydration Rush Ritual Set,
$101 $69
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings,
$98 $65
Rails Hunter Plaid Shirt,
$158 $100
Sanctuary Plus Size Rowen Military Jacket,
$129 $86
NeuLash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo,
$190 $95
Vince Textured V-Neck Sweater,
$275 $184
Steve Madden Jillian Bootie,
$130 $87
Hunter Tour Packable Rain Boot,
$150 $100
Michele Relevé Diamond Two-Tone Watch
$2895 $1939
Marc Jacobs The Box Bag,
$295 $196
Tom Ford Eye & Mini Lip Set,
$126 $88
simplehuman Sensor Mirror Pro Wide View,
$400 $250
T3 Grey SinglePass Curl 1.25-inch,
$160 $107
La Mer The Soothing Collection,
$475 $360
Diptyque Set of 5 Travel Size Candles,
$75 $55
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit,
$78 $60
