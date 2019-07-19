Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Public Access Starts Today!

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will soon open to the public.

In a few hours, the department store’s biggest sale event will grant access to everyone (not just Nordstrom credit card holders) at 9:30 a.m. PST.

An expansive list of brands across various categories, including women’s fashion, beauty and home, will be discounted for a limited time -- featuring new and full-price products!

Nordstrom credit card holders, take advantage of the early access now while it lasts. Everyone else should bookmark the items they’re eyeing as pieces sell out fast and prices go back up on Aug. 5.

ET Style’s favorites include black skinny jeans from Meghan Markle’s favorite denim brand, Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lip kit, Spanx faux leather leggings, Barefoot Dreams blanket and Rag & Bone sweater top.

Shop the best, can’t-pass-up discounts from the Nordstrom sale below.

When Does It Take Place?

It began on July 12 for Nordstrom cardmembers who receive early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale discounts before it opens to the public on July 19 at 9:30 a.m. PST/12:30 p.m. EST online. In-store hours vary. The last day is Aug. 4 and prices will go back up on Aug. 5.

How Can I Access the Deals?

As mentioned, being a Nordstrom cardmember gives you early access to the sale a week in advance, giving you a better chance to score coveted items before they sell out. Receive a $40 bonus note for signing up for future use.

Which Brands Will Go on Sale?

Nordstrom carries some of the biggest luxury and contemporary designers, along with high-street brands, their exclusive, in-house "Nordstrom Made" lines and a plethora of makeup, skincare, hair and beauty tool brands.

Here is a sample of brands that are offering discounts.

Designers/Contemporary: Marc Jacobs, L'Agence, Kate Spade New York, Vince, Rebecca Minkoff, AG, Coach

High-Street: Topshop, ASTR The Label, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, Lucky Brand, Madewell

Nordstrom Brands: BP., Treasure & Bond, Halogen, Zella, Something Navy

Beauty: Dior, La Mer, Le Labo, simplehuman, Diptyque, ghd, T3, NARS, Yves Saint Laurent, Charlotte Tilbury

Shop our picks:

